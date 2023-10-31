Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State running back Miyan Williams will miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day announced on Tuesday.

The specifics of the injury were not disclosed, but Day said that Williams had a procedure done and will be out the rest of the season.

"I feel really bad for Miyan," Day said. "That's a big hit for that room and our team, but Tony [Alford has] done a great job building depth in that room."

Williams led the team with 62 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 20-12 win against Penn State on Oct. 21, but was held out of the following game against Wisconsin due to his injury. Williams led the team in rushing yards for the 2022 season with 825 and also led the team in rushing touchdowns with 14.

The Ohio State running back room has dealt with injuries throughout this season between Williams and TreVeyon Henderson. Running back Chip Trayanum is the only Buckeyes back who has played in all eight games thus far and is still healthy.

Henderson returned from injury against Wisconsin, running for 162 yards and a touchdown. His presence and health was important for Ohio State in that game and it will be equally important going forward with Williams out for the year.

It has been a group effort with Henderson getting 68 carries, Trayanum with 66 and Williams with 49, so the team can't afford many other injuries to its running backs going forward with the Michigan game still sitting on the schedule to finish off the season.