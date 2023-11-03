Open Extended Reactions

Week 10 of the college football season brings both familiar looks and unique uniforms.

The TCU Horned Frogs started the week strong, sporting clean, all-white threads for their Thursday matchup against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Mississippi State Bulldogs are throwing it back to 1998 with their uniforms, which are paired with a throwback field design.

Meanwhile, the Fresno State Bulldogs will show off some helmet heat with a custom decal against the Boise State Broncos.

Here are the top uniforms for Week 10:

Unique combinations

The Maryland Terrapins are debuting a "gold script Terps" uniform for a home matchup against the No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions. The threads will be paired with black helmets and pants.

Red, White, Black and GOLD



Wear Gold on Nov. 4 | https://t.co/J75Eh6vDY7 pic.twitter.com/hZItaLqF05 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 20, 2023

Week in and week out, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are among the top uniforms in college football. This week, Western Kentucky will do some color mismatching against the UTEP Miners.

Against TCU's all-white threads, Texas Tech wore a popping red jersey with black helmets and pants.

The Washington State Cougars will bring out a new uniform combination during their game against the Stanford Cardinal.

All-black looks

A week after wearing white jerseys, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks are ditching those for black jerseys paired with a matte silver helmet against the California Golden Bears.

The Florida Gators are wearing an all-black set for the first time ever. The uniforms will debut against the Arkansas Razorbacks in Florida's "Saluting Those Who Serve" game.

Helmet heat

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Fresno State is highlighting the "various cultures and traditions" of the Central Valley in California with a helmet decal that includes the "American Flag Bulldogs script with tribal feathers extending underneath."

Bulldogs to honor Native American community with custom helmet decal on Saturday



📰 https://t.co/coru9Yh25O pic.twitter.com/ANFOxoXQbA — Fresno State Football 🏆 (@FresnoStateFB) October 30, 2023

In the "Battle of The Belt" game, the Troy Trojans will wear a red helmet against the South Alabama Jaguars.

So good it deserves its own post 🤩 pic.twitter.com/J8s8f1ZUmi — Troy Trojans Football 7x⚔️ (@TroyTrojansFB) November 1, 2023

Icy whites

TCU rocked a clean all white look against Texas Tech on Thursday.

The BYU Cougars are going icy white for their road matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers. BYU went all-white earlier in the season, but this time it will wear a royal trim instead of navy.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons had a sleek uniform combination against the Duke Blue Devils on Thursday, pairing a black helmet with all white threads.

Thursday night fit 🔥



⚫️

⚪️

⚪️ pic.twitter.com/32oRX9F2TS — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) November 1, 2023

Throwbacks

In its homecoming game, Mississippi State is throwing it back to its SEC West Championship year in 1998. The uniforms return an intertwined "MSU" symbol paired with a field design reminiscent of that season.

'College GameDay'

ESPN's "College GameDay" is on hand for the No. 14 LSU Tigers and No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, who are both going with traditional looks for their rivalry matchup.