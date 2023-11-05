Dillon Johnson runs circles around USC's defense and scores four touchdowns to lead the Huskies to a 52-42 win. (1:40)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

Despite some close calls early on, the top five teams in last week's AP poll -- Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington -- all prevailed Saturday. But there was movement throughout the rankings, as Alabama secured a huge win over LSU, Clemson took down Notre Dame and Ole Miss held on to beat Texas A&M.

What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Missouri 30-21

Stat to know: The Dawgs extended their winning streak to 26 games -- and 42 out of 43 -- thanks to two touchdown passes from Carson Beck.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ole Miss

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 2

2023 record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Purdue 41-13

Stat to know: Michigan has won 27 consecutive regular-season games, the longest streak in FBS, thanks to Blake Corum's three rushing touchdowns.

What's next: Saturday at Penn State, Noon, Fox

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Rutgers 35-16

Stat to know: Marvin Harrison Jr. has now caught a touchdown pass in five straight games, as he scored twice to tie Cris Carter for fourth most receiving touchdowns in school history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Previous ranking: 4

2023 record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Pitt 24-7

Stat to know: The Seminoles clinched a spot in the ACC title game for the first time since 2014.

What's next: Saturday vs. Miami, ABC

No. 5 Washington Huskies

Previous ranking: 5

2023 record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated USC 52-42

Stat to know: Dillon Johnson had 199 of his career-high 256 rushing yards before contact, the most rushing yards before contact by an FBS player in a game this season.

What's next: Saturday vs. Utah, 3:30 p.m., Fox

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Previous ranking: 6

2023 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Cal 63-19

Stat to know: Bo Nix threw for 386 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for two additional scores. He is only the third player in FBS history with 90 career passing touchdowns and 35 career rushing scores.

What's next: Saturday vs. USC, 10:30 p.m., Fox

No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Previous ranking: 7

2023 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Kansas State 33-30 (OT)

Stat to know: By hanging on in overtime, the Longhorns avoided blowing a 20-point second-half lead for the first time in school history.

What's next: Saturday at TCU

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous ranking: 8

2023 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated LSU 42-28

Stat to know: Jalen Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback to rush for four touchdowns in a single game.

What's next: Saturday at Kentucky, Noon, ESPN

No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions

Previous ranking: 9

2023 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Maryland 51-15

Stat to know: Penn State held Maryland to -49 yards, the fewest it has allowed since 1947.

What's next: Saturday vs. Michigan, Noon, Fox

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels

Previous ranking: 11

2023 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Texas A&M 38-35

Stat to know: Quinshon Judkins ran for 102 yards and three scores in the win. He now has 28 rushing scores, the second most in program history.

What's next: Saturday at Georgia

No. 11 Louisville Cardinals

Previous ranking: 15

2023 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Virginia Tech 34-3

Stat to know: The Cardinals have now won 10 consecutive home games, all by double digits.

What's next: Thursday vs. Virginia, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 12 Oregon State Beavers

Previous ranking: 16

2023 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Colorado 26-19

Stat to know: Oregon State has started 7-2 for the first time since 2012 and ran its streak of rushing for at least 125 yards to 23 consecutive games, the third-longest streak in FBS.

What's next: Saturday vs. Stanford

No. 13 Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 18

2023 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Arizona State 55-3

Stat to know: Bryson Barnes completed 19 of 28 passes for 161 yards and a career-high four touchdowns.

What's next: Saturday at Washington, 3:30 p.m., Fox

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers

Previous ranking: 19

2023 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Defeated UConn 59-3

Stat to know: Thanks in part to three defensive touchdowns, the Vols won their 13th consecutive home game, the third-longest FBS streak behind only Georgia and Michigan. It's Tennessee's longest home streak since it won 23 in a row from 1996 to 2000.

What's next: Saturday at Missouri

No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Oklahoma 27-24

Stat to know: The Cowboys have won two of the final three Bedlam matchups after winning only two of the first 16 in coach Mike Gundy's tenure.

What's next: Saturday at UCF

No. 16 Missouri Tigers

Previous ranking: 14

2023 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Lost to Georgia 30-21

Stat to know: Cody Schrader rushed 22 times for 112 yards, making him the first player to rush for more than 100 yards against Georgia since Kentucky's Chris Rodriguez Jr. on Oct. 31, 2020.

What's next: Saturday vs. Tennessee

No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners

Previous ranking: 10

2023 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Lost to Oklahoma State 27-24

Stat to know: This was the first game this season that QB Dillon Gabriel had multiple turnovers and was not responsible for multiple touchdowns.

What's next: Saturday vs. West Virginia

No. 18 LSU Tigers

Previous ranking: 13

2023 record: 6-3

Week 10 result: Lost to Alabama 42-28

Stat to know: Jayden Daniels threw for 219 yards and two scores while rushing for 163 yards and an additional score before leaving the game following a Dallas Turner hit.

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida

No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks

Previous ranking: 22

2023 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Iowa State 28-21

Stat to know: The Jayhawks clinched their first seven-win season since 2008, when they went 8-5.

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas Tech

No. 20 Tulane Green Wave

Previous ranking: 21

2023 record: 8-1

Week 10 result: Defeated East Carolina 13-10

Stat to know: Tulane scored its fewest points in a win since 2014, when it beat UConn 12-3.

What's next: Saturday vs. Tulsa, Noon, ESPN2

No. 21 James Madison Dukes

Previous ranking: 23

2023 record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Georgia State 42-14

Stat to know: It was Jordan McCloud's second game of the season with multiple passing touchdowns and rushing scores, with four through the air and two on the ground.

What's next: Saturday vs. UConn, 2 p.m., ESPN+

No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous ranking: 12

2023 record: 7-3

Week 10 result: Lost to Clemson 31-23

Stat to know: Sam Hartman is now 0-5 in his career against Clemson, the first Power 5 starting QB to go 0-5 against a single opponent since Florida State's Chris Rix against Miami.

What's next: Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 6-3

Week 10 result: Defeated UCLA 27-10

Stat to know: Arizona is the second team ever to win three consecutive games, all against AP-ranked opponents, while being unranked in all three. The Wildcats are now bowl-eligible for the first time since 2017.

What's next: Saturday at Colorado

No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 7-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Campbell 59-7

Stat to know: Drake Maye threw four touchdowns in a get-well game following consecutive four-point losses to Virginia and Georgia Tech.

What's next: Saturday vs. Duke

No. 25 Liberty Flames

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 9-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Louisiana Tech 56-30

Stat to know: The Flames are 9-0 for the first time in program history thanks to four touchdown passes from Kaidon Salter.

What's next: Saturday vs. Old Dominion, 1 p.m.