Week 10 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" heads to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on Saturday, Nov. 4, at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 14 LSU Tigers. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel, and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be at Denny Chimes, which is located at 739 University Blvd. on the University of Alabama campus. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Why we're excited for LSU at Alabama

This is the 31st time that the teams have met with both ranked in the AP poll, making this the fourth-most-frequently-played ranked match in FBS.

Alabama can wrap up the SEC West title Saturday with a win and an Ole Miss loss.

If LSU wins, the Tigers will become the favorite to win the West (63%), ahead of Alabama (28%) and Ole Miss (8%).

The last time Alabama was on 'College GameDay'

Alabama hosted the Texas Longhorns for "College GameDay" during Week 2 of the 2023 season. "College GameDay" has covered Alabama-LSU games eight times since Nick Saban became Alabama's coach in 2007. Alabama has appeared on "College GameDay" 56 times, second only to Ohio State (which has 58 appearances).

