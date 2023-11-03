Deion Sanders implores the NCAA or the Rose Bowl to reimburse Colorado players after the team was robbed during the Buffaloes' loss to UCLA. (1:47)

Colorado has stripped offensive coordinator Sean Lewis of his offensive play-calling duties, and is elevating analyst Pat Shurmur to an on-field role with the expectation that he will take over as the team's play caller, sources told ESPN.

Lewis' new role is still to be settled, a source told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. An on-field assistant would need to be removed to make room for Shurmur.

A former NFL head coach, Shurmur came to Colorado this summer as part of coach Deion Sanders' staff after over 20 years in the NFL.

The change in play callers follows a 28-16 loss to No. 19 UCLA -- the Buffaloes' second straight defeat and fourth in the team's last five games.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was sacked seven times in the defeat and was hit 17 other times and knocked down 13 times. Colorado failed to score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter and the Buffaloes managed only 25 rushing yards and 242 total yards.

"It's really frustrating because I just need to get feedback just knowing what's open and what's not," Shedeur Sanders said, while taking responsibility for the offense not being on the same page. "I just got to make my mind up faster and get the ball out of my hands quicker."

Colorado has been one of the most pressured teams in the nation. Going into last week's game, the Buffaloes were allowing five sacks per game, ranking 132nd out of 133 teams in the country.

"Overall, we just don't have the fight and the passion to do what we want to do," Deion Sanders said of the offensive line, which has been depleted by injuries. "The line has to improve. We have to have enough depth to be able to accomplish the goals that we set out to accomplish."

Saturday's loss at the Rose Bowl was just the second time Colorado has been held under 24 points this season. The Buffaloes (4-4) have scored 36 or more points in five games.

Colorado hosts No. 16 Oregon State on Saturday night.

Information from ESPN's Paolo Uggetti was used in this report.