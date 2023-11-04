Open Extended Reactions

Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2024 ESPN 300 and 2025 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights.

With Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire in attendance, five-star wide receiver Micah Hudson (No. 12 overall) was electric Friday night for Lake Belton High School (Texas). Hudson, the highest-ranked player ever to commit to the Red Raiders, had three total touchdowns -- including a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the game's first play, to help spur on an eventual 57-7 victory over Ellison High School (Texas).

Here's how some other of the nation's top recruits looked this week.

TE Trey'Dez Green (committed to LSU)

Green (No. 93 overall) is the highest ranked offensive player for Brian Kelly and LSU in the 2024 cycle. Green went up and high pointed the ball for a long touchdown reception in Zachary High School's (Louisiana) 35-28 overtime loss Thursday to Catholic High School (Louisiana).

The Tigers' 2024 class, which has 12 ESPN 300 prospects (tied for fourth in the country), is 11th in ESPN's latest team rankings.

QB Josh Flowers (committed to Mississippi State)

Flowers (No. 288 overall) would be the second ESPN 300 quarterback to sign with Mississippi State in as many years (Chris Parson, No. 192 overall in 2023).

Flowers wasn't going to allow Baker High School (Alabama) to be denied Thursday against Mountain Brook High School (Alabama). Behind Flowers, the Hornets engineered a second-half comeback to turn a 28-13 deficit into a 37-28 victory.

Flowers racked up 316 total yards (184 rushing) and two total touchdowns (one rushing).

Flowers has accumulated 3,262 total yards (1,952 passing) and 32 touchdowns (18 passing) coming into Thursday, is one of four ESPN 300 pledges for the Bulldogs in a class that ESPN has ranked 36th.

WR Taz Williams Jr. (No. 203 overall in 2025)

Williams, who has offers from Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State among others, did his part Thursday to help Red Oak High School (Texas) earn the first District 4-5A Division I title in program history.

Williams caught four passes for 43 yards and a touchdown during a 21-7 victory over Midlothian High School (Texas) on Thursday.

Through nine games, he had 58 receptions for 874 yards and nine touchdowns.

QB DJ Lagway (committed to Florida)

Florida-bound quarterback DJ Lagway (No. 16 overall) went up against a pair of future Georgia Bulldogs on Friday in linebacker Justin Williams (No. 13 overall) and defensive tackle Joseph Jonah-Ajonye (No. 22 overall).

Lagway, a five-star signal-caller and the top-ranked player in the Gators' third-ranked class, and his Willis High School (Texas) teammates went toe-to-toe with Oak Ridge High School (Texas), with Lagway's six total touchdowns carrying the night in a 49-35 Wildkats victory.

Lagway had racked up 3,827 total yards (3,218 passing) with 54 total touchdowns (45 passing) through nine games.

QB Dylan Raiola (committed to Georgia) and S K.J. Bolden (committed to Florida State)

Two of Buford High School's (Georgia) best players -- Raiola (No. 8 overall) and safety Bolden (No. 15 overall) -- have done their part to help lead the Wolves to a 10-1 record.

Friday, the duo helped Buford win easily over Central Gwinnett High School (Georgia) 68-0.

Raiola (1,879 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and zero interceptions through nine games) is part of Georgia's top-ranked class while Bolden (29 tackles and three interceptions; 17 receptions for 348 yards and seven touchdowns through nine games) is the top-ranked player in Florida State's seventh-ranked class.