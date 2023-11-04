Open Extended Reactions

Clemson star tailback Will Shipley, the team's leading rusher, has been ruled out for Saturday's game against No. 15 Notre Dame, a source told ESPN.

Shipley entered concussion protocol since taking a hit in Clemson's loss to NC State last week and did not progress enough to return Saturday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had called him "day-to-day" this week.

Shipley averages 4.6 yards per carry and is considered Clemson's top offensive player. He has rushed for 515 yards and accounted for five touchdowns this season.

The loss of Shipley is a setback for the Clemson offense, which ranks No. 63 nationally in scoring offense (28.8). Notre Dame enters the game with the country's No. 9 scoring defense (15.3).

Shipley is a junior who has run for 2,436 career yards, including 1,182 last season. He's averaging 1 yard less per carry this season -- 4.6 compared with 5.6 in 2022.

He's also a pivotal part of Clemson's pass offense, with 20 receptions this season for 120 yards.

Clemson is 4-4 after consecutive losses to Miami and NC State.