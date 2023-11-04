KJ Jefferson connects with Tyrone Broden to give Arkansas the win in overtime over Florida. (0:39)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- KJ Jefferson connected with Tyrone Broden for a 4-yard score in overtime that lifted Arkansas to a 39-36 victory at Florida on Saturday, ending a six-game skid for the Razorbacks and giving them their first win in the Swamp in six tries.

In Kenny Guiton's first game in control of playcalling duties, after a shakeup on Arkansas' staff, the Razorbacks (3-6, 1-5 SEC) ended Florida's six-game winning streak at home and may have knocked the Gators (5-4, 3-3) out of bowl contention in embattled coach Billy Napier's second season.

On Oct. 22, headed into a bye week, Guiton took over for offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos, who was fired, effective immediately, following a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State.

Jefferson threw for 255 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 92 yards and a score. Much of his damage came late, but the most memorable one was a 20-yard scamper in overtime in which he ran over several defenders. He found Broden for the winner two plays later.

"It's a big deal to come to Florida and win. They earned that," Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said. "We have never had a bad football team. We've had some bad luck and bad coaching mistakes but never a bad team."

Florida had a chance to win it at the end of regulation, but Trey Smack missed a 44-yard attempt wide right.

"It was as good a win I've been a part of," Pittman said. "Ever."

Florida's special teams were mostly a debacle, hardly a surprise given their season-long issues. The Gators botched an extra point in the third quarter and forced Smack's attempt to be 5 yards longer than expected because of an illegal substitution penalty.

The Gators had been looking to become bowl eligible again under Napier. Now, win No. 6 looks to be a long shot at best.

Florida's final three games of the regular season are at No. 13 LSU, at 14th-ranked Missouri and at home against No. 4 Florida State, a daunting stretch in which Napier's team could be double-digit underdogs in each game.

Arkansas looked like it would dominate early. The Razorbacks drove 75 yards for a touchdown on their opening possession and on the next play Jaylon Braxton returned a fumble 33 yards for a score after stripping Ricky Pearsall. It was 14-0 before the Gators had picked up a first down.

But Florida rallied and took advantage of several short fields to not only get back in the game but to take the lead in the second half.

The return of Raheim "Rocket" Sanders certainly helped Arkansas' cause. He finished with 103 yards on 18 carries in his return from a knee injury. Sanders sat out Arkansas' last two games and missed five of the previous seven. The preseason All-American selection ran for 1,443 and 10 touchdowns in 2022.

"In two weeks' time a lot of stuff went on in the program," Pittman said. "And the kids just stayed with us and stayed believing."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.