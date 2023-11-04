Ole Miss grabs a 38-35 win over Texas A&M after the Aggies' game-tying attempt falls short. (1:01)

Open Extended Reactions

The trolls were spicy in Week 10 of the 2023 college football season.

The Arkansas Razorbacks celebrated their first-ever win in the Swamp by paying a little disrespect to the Florida Gators. After holding off a comeback attempt by the Texas A&M Aggies, the Ole Miss Rebels dropped a meme collage on them that they may never recover from. Meanwhile, the Ohio State Buckeyes went with simple elegance to add insult to injury after their win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Here are the best trolls from this week in college football.

It took six tries for Arkansas to win a game in Gainesville, but they finally broke through against Florida. After a back-and-forth fourth quarter, a Cam Little field goal sent the game into overtime. The Gators struck first with another field goal, but a KJ Jefferson touchdown pass to Tyrone Broden sealed the victory.

After the game, the Razorbacks put a small twist on the Alligator Kick meme to punctuate their win.

Won't back down pic.twitter.com/CSAgYjZ2z7 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) November 4, 2023

This one was a nail-biter for Ole Miss, as Texas A&M pulled ahead in the fourth quarter with two straight touchdowns. A Quinshon Judkins one-yard run put Ole Miss ahead, however, and A&M missed a potential game-tying kick.

Ole Miss' social media team went in on A&M after the game.

Ohio State's offense started slowly against Rutgers, going down 9-7 at halftime. That all changed in the second half, with the Buckeyes scoring two touchdowns apiece in each quarter and holding the Scarlet Knights to a single score.

Brutus Buckeye claimed a knighthood from his royal opponents on social media postgame.