California freshman running back Jaivian Thomas was taken to a local hospital to undergo tests on Saturday, after being carted off the field during the Golden Bears' 63-19 loss at Oregon.

Thomas took a hit late in the third quarter and lay motionless for several minutes as trainers attended to him. He was taken to Sacred Heart Medical Center RiverBend in Eugene, according to a Cal spokesperson.

"He's alert, interacting with the doctors," Cal coach Justin Wilcox said. "He does have movement, feeling in his extremities, which is good news, but there's still a lot of tests that he's going to undergo so we're all praying for him."

The nature of the injury is unclear.

Thomas came into the game with 91 yards rushing on 15 carries with one touchdown in his first year out of McClymonds High in Oakland. He had three carries for 19 yards against Oregon before the injury.