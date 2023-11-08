Open Extended Reactions

Inspirational thought of the week:

Oh, wait a minute, mister

I didn't even kiss her

Don't want no trouble with you

And I know you don't owe me

But I wish you'd let me

Ask one favor from you ...

Oh, won't you gimme three steps, gimme three steps, mister

Gimme three steps towards the door?

Gimme three steps, gimme three steps, mister

And you'll never see me no more

-- "Gimme Three Steps," Lynyrd Skynyrd

Here at Bottom 10 Headquarters, located in the track and field sprinting facility where Molly McGrath prepares to run down head coaches for postgame interviews, we are in disbelief at how little time we have left. Not on this earth. That's too sad. But rather how little time is left in the 2023 college football season. And, well, OK, now that we think about it, yes, that's sad, too.

There are three weekends remaining. Three. Like the Rule of Threes. Like Babe Ruth. Like Dale Earnhardt. Like Dwayne Wade. Like Joe Montana at Notre Dame. And like the number of wins it will likely take in order for a team to find its way off this list before it becomes the final Bottom 10 standings for the season, forever etched in stone. Or, more realistically, forever saved on a free handout thumb drive that we received from a press junket for a since-defunct bowl game. The same one we use to keep a handful of old recipes and a list of passwords that no longer work, all stored in a folder alongside some low res renderings of the logo for the San Jose Silicon Valley Classic.

With apologies to Tre Harris, RG3, Steven Threet and Steve Harvey, here's the Week 11 Bottom 10.

1. Sam Houston We Have Problem (1-8)

The Bearkats kaptured their introduktory FCS viktory by konquering Kennesaw State 24-21 with a kick as the klock kounted down to the konklusion of the kontest. Per kontra, they unsukcessfully relokated from this ranking bekause Kennesaw's only viktories on the 2023 kalendar kame against Tuskulum and Linkoln University.

2. State of Kent (1-8)

After a miserable couple of weeks of weeknight #MACtion misery, Nick Saban's alma mater has a week off to reset back to a weekend schedule and a likely Pillow Fight of the Week against Baller State on, fittingly, Week 13.

3. EC-Yew (1-8)

The Pie Rats nearly pulled off an upset of No. 24 Tulane, leading 10-0 in the first quarter before losing the map to the end zone and losing 13-10. The only group of pirates to score this little are the ones who have been trying to get that dog to hand them the keys to their Disneyland jail cell since 1967.

4. UCan't (1-8)

The Huskies lost the $1.8 Million Paycheck Bowl to Tennessee 59-3 and now travel to undefeated James Madison for the Wait You Mean We Don't Get A Bunch Of Money For This One Too? Bowl.

5. Boomer Swooner (7-2)

How often does a team lock up consecutive Coveted Fifth Spots? Looking at the Bottom 10 record book, we can't find evidence that it has ever happened before now. OK, if we're being honest, we couldn't actually open the Bottom 10 record book because someone spilled a bunch of Billy Sims Barbecue Sauce all over it and the pages are stuck together. Also, we may or may not have put OU back in here because we just thought of that Swooner name and it was too good not to use.

6. Akronmonious (2-7)

The Zips celebrated last week's Wagon Wheel victory over State of Kent by enjoying an open Saturday and then immediately traveling to Miami of Ohio for a Wednesday night matchup in which they are a 17.5-point underdog and, according to the magically and creepily accurate FPI formula, have a 6.3% chance of winning. It's like that time I celebrated my birthday at Chuck E. Cheese, then as I walked across the parking lot afterward, was attacked by a flock of buzzards trying to take my leftover pizza.

7. ULM (pronounced "UHLM") (2-7)

Ulm, speaking of agitated birds of prey, the, ulm, Warhawks jumped up/fell down these rankings after losing, ulm, 24-7 to another gaggle of angry birds, the then-fifth-ranked Southern Missed Golden Eagles. Now, ulm, Terry Bowden's squad faces Troy and Ole Miss in back-to-back weeks, teams with a combined record of, ulm, 15-3. That seems ulmpossible.

8. Southern Missed (2-7)

The good news is that Southern Miss finally found its second victory of the season, snapping a seven-game losing streak that dated back to the season opener against Alcorn State. The bad news is that during the game Brett Favre went through everyone's wallets and bought a bunch of volleyball nets.

9. Van-duh-bilt Commode Doors (2-8)

Vandy opened the season with a win over season-long Bottom 10 Wait Listers Huh-Why-Yuh, then beat Alabama A&M, which is neither the Alabama nor the A&M you're thinking of, before losing eight straight games and landing here. Now it lands in Columbia, South Carolina, where the disappointing 3-6 Gamecocks just beat the Jacksonville State Other Gamecocks. There is no other college football team in the nation that uses Commodores, but sources tell Bottom 10 JortsCenter that the Gloria Vanderbilt jeans people would be willing to have a West Side Story-style dance fight in the Garment District.

10. The Pitt and the Pendulum (2-7)

So Pitt has two wins, with one victory over then-14th-ranked Louisville. That earns the Panthers this spot over Virginia, which also has two wins, with one victory over then-10th-ranked North Carolina. And they both edged out Cincinnati, which has two wins, but one of those was over Pitt. And they all are a notch above/below Pur-don't, which has two wins, with one over Virginia Tech, which has only four wins, but one of those came against Pitt. In related news, #goacc, y'all.

Waiting List: Virginugh, the Bearcats with a "c", Pur-do'n't, No-vada, Rod Tidwell's Alma Mater, Muddled Tennessee, hiding poorly on the Central Michigan sideline.