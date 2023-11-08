Open Extended Reactions

Ohio State remained No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, revealed on Tuesday night on ESPN, as the top eight teams remained unchanged from a week ago.

But the potential for movement exists in the next rankings, with two top-10 matchups set for this weekend.

No. 2 Georgia hosts No. 9 Ole Miss, while No. 3 Michigan travels to play No. 10 Penn State. The Bulldogs have the opportunity for two top 15 wins in a row, after beating No. 14 Missouri last week. For Michigan, this will be the first opportunity all season to play a ranked opponent, and that would help boost its resume -- as the Wolverines have the No. 111 ranked strength of schedule according to ESPN.

College Football Playoff Rankings Results of the second College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season. Ranking Rec. 1. Ohio State 9-0 2. Georgia 9-0 3. Michigan 9-0 4. Florida State 9-0 5. Washington 9-0 6. Oregon 8-1 7. Texas 8-1 8. Alabama 8-1 9. Ole Miss 8-1 10. Penn State 8-1 11. Louisville 8-1 12. Oregon State 7-2 13. Tennessee 7-2 14. Missouri 7-2 15. Oklahoma State 7-2 16. Kansas 7-2 17. Oklahoma 7-2 18. Utah 7-2 19. LSU 6-3 20. Notre Dame 7-3 21. Arizona 6-3 22. Iowa 7-2 23. Tulane 8-1 24. North Carolina 7-2 25. Kansas State 6-3

Florida State stayed at No. 4 despite an uneven performance against Pitt last weekend, while Washington remained No. 5 after a road win at USC. The Trojans fell out of the Top 25 after the loss. Oregon is right behind the Huskies, who handed the Ducks their only loss this season, followed by Texas at No. 7 and Alabama at No. 8.

"You want as many opinions, as you can, to come out to what we think is the right answer," CFP chairman Boo Corrigan said on the rankings release show on ESPN. "We're in Week 10 right now, and based on Week 10, we're making what we feel are the best decisions."

Though the Tide beat LSU 42-28 last weekend, the Tigers (6-3) remained in the Top 25 as the highest-ranked three-loss team at No. 19. Notre Dame, another three-loss team, also stayed in the Top 25 at No. 20 after a loss to Clemson.

Texas appears to be the only hope for the Big 12 after Oklahoma lost to Oklahoma State. The Sooners dropped to No. 17, right behind the Cowboys and No. 16 Kansas. But Texas would need to win out and get some help to have any shot at making it into the Top 4.

Tulane is the only ranked Group of 5 team, at No. 23, after then-No. 24 Air Force lost to Army on Saturday.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day, in his weekly news conference on Tuesday, was asked about rankings and how his program approaches the release each Tuesday night.

"I think you have so many guys on our team that have just kind of been through all of this before, and they know it means absolutely nothing, and their goal is to win the whole thing and to be the Number 1 team at the end of the year," Day said. "We want to win them all, and that's all that matters. At the end, they'll rank us, but we're just going to try to win them all and it continues this Saturday."

For the second time in as many weeks on the show, Corrigan was asked about the committee's stance on the investigation into Michigan's sign stealing, and how -- or if -- it comes up in conversations.

"Not to be repetitive, (but) our mission, as a committee, is to judge the teams that are eligible for the postseason," Corrigan said. "This is not a CFP committee issue."

Among notable teams joining the Top 25 this week -- Arizona (6-3) at No. 21, Iowa (7-2) at No. 22 and North Carolina (7-2) at No. 24. The Wildcats, making their first CFP rankings appearance since 2017, have three straight wins against teams that were ranked at the time they played.

Though Iowa has once again struggled to score points, defeating Northwestern 10-7 on Saturday, and has already announced offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will not return after this season, the Hawkeyes simply keep finding ways to win.

This is the fifth time in the last six seasons that Iowa has been ranked by the CFP committee.