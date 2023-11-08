Open Extended Reactions

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The father of NC State starting quarterback MJ Morris said his son will not play the rest of this season and will take a redshirt year while staying with the Wolfpack.

Eddie Morris told WRAL-TV of the decision on Tuesday. He said his son, a sophomore, had plenty of options had he decided to transfer but would have done that already if that was his desire.

Under NCAA rules, a player is allowed to participate in four games while preserving the option to take a redshirt year.

Morris was elevated to the starting role on Oct. 2, after the Wolfpack struggled offensively with Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong at quarterback.

He's guided NC State (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) to three wins in four starts -- including wins against Clemson and Miami - while throwing seven touchdown passes and five interceptions.

Coach Dave Doeren said when making the change he hoped Morris would provide an offensive spark, and he did, leading the Wolfpack to a 48-41 victory against Marshall in his first start. But the following week, NC State lost 24-3 to Duke.

Armstrong is expected to regain his starting role. NC State pays at Wake Forest on Saturday.