Jayden Daniels throws three touchdowns and runs in a pair of scores to lead LSU to a 52-35 win over Florida. (2:01)

Jayden Daniels gets it done in the air and on the ground in LSU's win (2:01)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

The five undefeated teams at the top of last week's rankings -- Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida State and Washington -- all won again this week to improve to 10-0. And the top one-loss teams -- Oregon, Texas and Alabama -- all were victorious as well. And Missouri made a serious statement by blowing out Tennessee.

What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 10-0

Week 10 result: defeated Ole Miss 52-17

Stat to know: The Dawgs rolled to their 27th straight win -- two short of setting the all-time mark for an SEC team -- with their third-largest margin of victory over an AP top-10 team.

What's next: Saturday at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 2

2023 record: 10-0

Week 10 result: defeated Penn State 24-15

Stat to know: Michigan improved to 10-0 for the second consecutive season (the first time it has done so since 1971 to '74) and earned its 999th win in program history.

What's next: Saturday at Maryland, noon, Fox

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 10-0

Week 10 result: defeated Michigan State 38-3

Stat to know: Marvin Harrison Jr. became the first Buckeye to record 1,000 receiving yards in two separate seasons, as he went over 100 yards in his seventh game of the year.

What's next: Saturday vs. Minnesota

No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Previous ranking: 4

2023 record: 10-0

Week 10 result: defeated Miami 27-20

Stat to know: While QB Jordan Travis saw his streak of accounting for at least two touchdowns end at 16 games, the Seminoles won their 16th straight, tied for the third-longest streak in school history.

What's next: Saturday vs. North Alabama

No. 5 Washington Huskies

Previous ranking: 5

2023 record: 10-0

Week 10 result: defeated Utah 35-28

Stat to know: Michael Penix Jr. threw for 332 yards, becoming the first player in Huskies history with more than 8,000 passing yards in a two-year span.

What's next: Saturday at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Previous ranking: 6

2023 record: 9-1

Week 10 result: defeated USC 36-27

Stat to know: Bo Nix registered 400 passing yards and four touchdowns vs. USC, becoming the first Oregon QB to do it in a game since Justin Herbert in 2016.

What's next: Saturday at Arizona State

No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Previous ranking: 7

2023 record: 9-1

Week 10 result: defeated TCU 29-26

Stat to know: Despite failing to scoring 30 points for the first time all season, the Longhorns held on thanks to Quinn Ewers' 317 passing yards and Jonathon Brooks' 104 yards on the ground.

What's next: Saturday at Iowa State, 8 p.m., Fox

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous ranking: 8

2023 record: 9-1

Week 10 result: defeated Kentucky 49-21

Stat to know: QB Jalen Milroe became the first player in Alabama history with three passing touchdowns and three rushing scores in a single game.

What's next: Saturday vs. Chattanooga, noon, ESPN+

No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

Previous ranking: 11

2023 record: 9-1

Week 10 result: defeated Virginia 31-24

Stat to know: The Cardinals outscored the Cavaliers 17-3 in the fourth quarter, capped off by Isaac Guerendo's game-winning 73-yard rushing touchdown with 3:24 left.

What's next: Saturday at Miami, noon

No. 10 Oregon State Beavers

Previous ranking: 12

2023 record: 8-2

Week 10 result: defeated Stanford 62-17

Stat to know: The Ducks' 45-point margin of victory was their largest in a Pac-12 game since 2012, and their 598 yards of offense marked their most in any game since 2019.

What's next: Saturday vs. Washington, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 11 Missouri Tigers

Previous ranking: 16

2023 record: 8-2

Week 10 result: defeated Tennessee 36-7

Stat to know: RB Cody Schrader became the first SEC player to have 200 rushing yards and 100 receiving yards in the same game.

What's next: Saturday vs. Florida, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions

Previous ranking: 9

2023 record: 8-2

Week 10 result: lost to Michigan 24-15

Stat to know: Penn State coach James Franklin fell to 4-16 combined against Michigan and Ohio State in his Nittany Lions tenure, while dropping to 3-17 against AP top-10 teams.

What's next: Saturday vs. Rutgers

No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels

Previous ranking: 10

2023 record: 8-2

Week 10 result: lost to Georgia 52-17

Stat to know: Quinshon Judkins had two rushing touchdowns to give him 14 on the season, ranking second in program history, behind only the 16 he scored last year.

What's next: Saturday vs. UL Monroe, noon, SEC Network

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners

Previous ranking: 17

2023 record: 8-2

Week 10 result: defeated West Virginia 59-20

Stat to know: QB Dillon Gabriel tied a Big 12 single-game record with eight total touchdowns (five passing, three rushing), matching Geno Smith in 2012 and B.J. Symons in 2003.

What's next: Saturday at BYU

No. 15 LSU Tigers

Previous ranking: 18

2023 record: 7-3

Week 10 result: defeated Florida 52-35

Stat to know: Tigers QB Jayden Daniels became the first player in FBS history to throw for more than 350 yards and run for more than 200.

What's next: Saturday vs. Georgia State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

No. 16 Utah Utes

Previous ranking: 13

2023 record: 7-3

Week 10 result: lost to Washington 35-28

Stat to know: After starting the season 4-0, the Utes are 3-3 in their past six, with all three losses (Oregon State, Oregon and Washington) coming vs. ranked teams.

What's next: Saturday at Arizona

No. 17 Tulane Green Wave

Previous ranking: 20

2023 record: 9-1

Week 10 result: defeated Tulsa 24-22

Stat to know: Shedro Louis became the first Tulane player since 2003 with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown.

What's next: Saturday at FAU, noon, ESPN+

No. 18 James Madison Dukes

Previous ranking: 21

2023 record: 10-0

Week 10 result: defeated UConn 44-6

Stat to know: The Dukes improved to 10-0 for the second time in program history thanks to Jordan McCloud's four touchdown passes. It marked his sixth game with three or more passing scores. The only other QBs with that many? USC's Caleb Williams, Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and LSU's Jayden Daniels.

What's next: Saturday vs. Appalachian State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

No. 19 Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 23

2023 record: 7-3

Week 10 result: defeated Colorado 34-31

Stat to know: The Wildcats' four-game Pac-12 winning streak is tied for its longest in the past 25 years.

What's next: Saturday vs. Utah

No. 20 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous ranking: 22

2023 record: 7-3

Week 10 result: idle

Stat to know: The Irish have lost two of their past three regular-season games against ACC foes after winning their previous 30.

What's next: Saturday vs. Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., NBC

No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers

Previous ranking: 14

2023 record: 7-3

Week 10 result: lost to Missouri 36-7

Stat to know: Heading into Saturday's matchup, the Vols had won four straight over the Tigers, and in two years under Josh Heupel had outscored them 128-48.

What's next: Saturday vs. Georgia, 3:30 p.m., CBS

No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels

Previous ranking: 24

2023 record: 8-2

Week 10 result: defeated Duke 47-45 (2OT)

Stat to know: Tez Walker (seven catches for 162 yards) became only the third UNC player with more than 160 receiving yards against Duke, as the Tar Heels won their fifth straight against their arch-rivals.

What's next: Saturday at Clemson, 3:30 p.m.

No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 7-3

Week 10 result: defeated Baylor 59-25

Stat to know: The Wildcats scored their most points in a game since 2016 against FAU (63 points), and their most in a conference game since 2011 against Kansas (59).

What's next: Saturday at Kansas

No. 24 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 15

2023 record: 7-3

Week 10 result: lost to UCF 45-3

Stat to know: Oklahoma State became only the second top-15 team in the AP poll era (since 1936) to lose by more than 40 points to a sub-.500 team.

What's next: Saturday at Houston

No. 25 Liberty Flames

Previous ranking: 25

2023 record: 10-0

Week 10 result: defeated Old Dominion 38-10

Stat to know: QB Kaidon Salter threw for three scores and ran for two more as the Flames, under first-year coach Jamey Chadwell, improved to 10-0 for the first time in school history.

What's next: Saturday vs. UMass, 1 p.m., ESPN+