Week 11 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" heads to Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday where the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will take on the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be at Myers Quad on the University of Georgia campus. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Why we're excited for Ole Miss at Georgia

No. 2 Georgia and No. 9 Ole Miss both landed in the top 10 on the second CFP rankings rollout of the season.

Georgia has a chance to win the SEC East if it can defeat the Rebels at home.

The Rebels are making their first trip to Sanford Stadium since a 37-10 loss in 2012.

The last time Georgia was on 'College GameDay'

Georgia closed out the 2022-23 "College GameDay" season with a College Football Championship appearance alongside the TCU Horned Frogs on Jan 9, 2023. The University of Georgia has hosted the show 34 times.

