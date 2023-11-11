Michigan-Penn State live: Best moments, plays and takeaways

Open Extended Reactions

In Week 11 of the 2023 college football season, we finally get the chance to see the Michigan Wolverines, ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, face a ranked opponent. The No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions host Michigan Saturday in what will be one of the most impactful games of the season as it pertains to which teams reach the playoff.

A Penn State win would shake up not just the CFP race, but the Big Ten East as well. If Michigan wins, it will have a 70% chance to reach the CFP and a 56% chance to win the division, according to the Allstate Playoff Predictor. A loss would give the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, who have already beaten Penn State, the upper hand in both races.

Controversy is swirling around the Wolverines, however, as the program has been caught up in a sign-stealing scandal for the past several weeks. On the field, Michigan has been dominant. While not playing a ranked team, the Wolverines have allowed more than 10 points twice this season while scoring at least 30 in every game. They are led by quarterback J.J. McCarthy who is completing over 75% of his passes while throwing 18 touchdowns passes. Penn State counters with a ferocious defense that is second in total defense while allowing just 11.9 points per game.

