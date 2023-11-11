Open Extended Reactions

Before they take the field as college football players on Saturdays, some of the top recruits in the 2024 ESPN 300 and 2025 ESPN 300 are playing underneath the lights on weeknights.

With "The Game" two weeks away, a future Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback (Aaron Scott) and future Michigan Wolverines running back (Jordan Marshall) helped lead their respective Ohio high schools, Springfield and Archbishop Moeller, to postseason victories Friday.

Led by Scott (No. 47 overall in 2024), who had an interception and two rushing touchdowns, Springfield upset Penn State quarterback recruit Ethan Grunkemeyer (No. 84 overall in 2024) and Olentangy High School 37-24.

Meanwhile, Marshall (No. 152 overall in 2024) -- who set the program's career rushing mark earlier in the year -- got Moeller off to a proper start during an eventual 38-3 victory over Mason High School.

Here's how some other of the nation's top recruits looked this week.

QB Julian Sayin (committed to Alabama)

Sayin's prep career ended Thursday night as Carlsbad High School (California) lost to Granite City High School (California) 46-45 in overtime.

Sayin (No. 3 overall in 2024) completed 19 of 26 passes for 225 yards with three touchdowns and an interception -- his only interception of the season -- in the loss. He finished his senior year with 24 touchdown passes.

Carlsbad Touchdown! @juliansayin2 43 yard pass to @WillCianfrini05 puts the Lancers up 14-7 over Granite Hills with :26 seconds left in the 1st Quarter! pic.twitter.com/rZlnxlui3Y — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) November 10, 2023

Alabama is ranked fifth in our 2024 class rankings.

WR Dre'lon Miller (No. 85 overall in 2024)

Miller, who decommitted from Texas A&M on Oct. 17 after pledging in late June, tweaked his ankle during Silsbee High School's (Texas) postseason opener against Sealy High School (Texas). But he scored the Tigers' first touchdown of the night, doing his part to help his team pull out a 35-22 victory Thursday.

Touchdown @SilsbeeTigersFB @DrelonMiller gets the scoring started on a rainy night



Silsbee 7

Sealy 0

1st | 6:16#TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/DQv1POLsYi — Cade Draughon (@Cade_Draughon) November 10, 2023

He entered play on Thursday with 47 receptions for 937 yards and 10 touchdowns.

QB Antwann Hill Jr. (committed to Colorado)

Antwann Hill, Jr. became the first ESPN 300 quarterback to commit to Deion Sanders at Colorado on Oct. 20. Hill (No. 46 overall in 2025) and Houston County High School (Georgia) went toe to toe with North Atlanta High School (Georgia) on Friday.

With four touchdown passes from Hill, Houston County prevailed 42-32.

In 10 games for the Bears this season, Hill had completed 67 percent of his passes, throwing for 2,223 yards with 26 touchdowns and four interceptions

QB Hauss Hejny (committed to TCU)

Hejny (No. 270 overall in 2024), one of three ESPN 300 prospects in the Horned Frogs' class, would be the first ESPN 300 quarterback to sign with the program since Justin Rogers (No. 57 overall) in 2018.

Hejny led Aledo High School (Texas) to a 27-6 victory over Shoemaker High School (Texas) on Thursday. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 102 yards and rushed for two scores.

In nine games, he had thrown for 1,810 yards and 20 touchdowns while rushing for 542 yards and nine touchdowns for the Bearcats.

QB Dylan Raiola (committed to Georgia)

Raiola, the best offensive recruit in Georgia's top-ranked class, had a huge night for Buford High School (Georgia) on Friday as he recorded five total touchdowns (one rushing) in the first half of a 50-0 shutout of Wheeler High School (Georgia).

What a touchdown throw by Georgia quarterback commit Dylan Raiola to KJ Bolden



Via @mrkthompsn pic.twitter.com/9aN9YwVNvo — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) November 11, 2023

Three of the four touchdown passes from Raiola (No. 8 overall in 2024) went in the direction of Florida State-bound safety K.J. Bolden (No. 15 overall in 2024). Raiola didn't play at all in the second half.