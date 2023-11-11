Open Extended Reactions

Week 11 of the college football season brought upsets and a return of the trolls.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders defeated the No. 16 Kansas Jayhawks on the road on a late field goal. However, the biggest noise of the week came out of Pennsylvania.

Here are the top trolls in Week 11.

A day after the Big Ten announced that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will be suspended from coaching on the field for the rest of the regular season, Michigan found a way to defeat Penn State, 24-15, on the road.

The Wolverines had just 60 passing yards but dominated on the ground for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Michigan ran the ball on its final 32 plays, its longest streak of consecutive rushing attempts in any game over the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Information. The Wolverines also had only eight pass attempts, their fewest since Oct. 31, 1987.

Penn State posted a video on Wednesday urging its fans to get to the game early and be loud, especially on third down. After its win, Michigan made sure to troll the Nittany Lions with a simple reply.

We're glad that many people got to see a Michigan win 〽️ https://t.co/hEPb4RDSoy — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 11, 2023

Texas Tech Red Raiders 16, Kansas Jayhawks 13

Kansas battled back to tie the game with 13 fourth-quarter points, but Texas Tech got the 16-13 win after a last-second 30-yard field goal.

The Red Raiders had just one touchdown in the game -- a 5-yard rush by Tahj Brooks -- but held control behind a strong defense. The Jayhawks didn't score until early in the fourth quarter and punted four times.

Texas Tech followed its first win over a ranked opponent this season with a subtle troll at the "Rock Chalk, Jayhawk" chant.

Arizona scored 10 straight points in the fourth quarter to defeat Colorado 34-31 and win its fourth straight game.

The Buffaloes had a chance to take the lead late in the fourth quarter but missed a 44-yard field goal. The Wildcats responded with an 11-play, 67-yard drive that ended with a last-second field goal to come out on top. Jonah Coleman ran for a career-high 179 yards, while Noah Fifita had 214 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona's huge win didn't come without some trolling on social media involving Colorado's mascot, "Ralphie."