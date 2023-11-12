Emory Williams gets injured while attempting to stretch out for a Miami first down. (0:35)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Miami quarterback Emory Williams suffered a left arm injury late in the fourth quarter of a 27-20 loss to No. 4 Florida State on Saturday and was taken to a local hospital for further testing.

Coach Mario Cristobal said after the game that the injury was "significant" and they were awaiting further information from the hospital.

Williams was injured on a fourth-and-2 run as he stretched his arm and dove for a first down. Multiple defenders crashed down on him, and he appeared to be in serious pain as he lay on the ground. An air cast was placed on his left arm, and he was carted off the field.

Williams, a true freshman, started the game over veteran Tyler Van Dyke to try to jump start the offense. Van Dyke had thrown 10 interceptions in his previous four games and did not play well in a loss to NC State last week.

Cristobal described Williams' performance in the loss as "gutsy." Williams finished 8 of 23 for 175 yards with two touchdown passes -- including an 85-yarder to Jacolby George to cut the Florida State lead to 27-20.

"[He] was a little bit nervous early then settled in, made some big throws, some gutsy runs as well -- particularly the one he got hurt on," Cristobal said. "He made a spectacular throw to Jacolby and made some other key throws, some others you'd like to have back. Played well."

Van Dyke came in after Williams got hurt but threw an interception on fourth down to end the game. Cristobal said switching quarterbacks was tough but that Van Dyke handled it well.

"There was a rough patch there, but I think everybody jumps to conclusions too quickly," Cristobal said. "Tyler's an awesome young man. It was a very tough decision; he handled it extremely well. He's been a great quarterback. He's going to be a great quarterback again."