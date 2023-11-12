Open Extended Reactions

Deion Sanders and Colorado's 2025 class took a hit on Sunday with wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr.'s decision to decommit.

Watkins (No. 87 in the 2025 ESPN 300) was the first player to commit to Sanders, announcing his pledge to the program on Dec. 4, 2022 -- the day Sanders was hired.

Watkins, the cousin of former Clemson and NFL wide receiver Sammy Watkins, spent his sophomore year and the beginning of his junior season at IMG Academy (Florida) before transferring to First Baptist Academy (Florida). Through his five games this season, the 5-foot-10, 175-pound Watkins caught 38 passes for 804 yards and nine touchdowns for the Lions. Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Ohio State and Texas are among the 22 offers he has.

His decommitment leaves Houston County High School (Georgia) quarterback Antwann Hill, Jr. (No. 46 overall in 2025) as the only ESPN 300 prospect in Colorado's 2025 class.

Wide receiver/athlete Aaron Butler (No. 70 overall in 2024) and defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain (no. 230 overall in 2024) highlight a recruiting class for 2024 that's currently unranked.

After Sanders' arrival in Boulder, he was able to quickly piece together a Top-25 class for 2023 (No. 23 overall), headlined by getting his son, Shedeur Sanders, and cornerback Travis Hunter to come with him from Jackson State and flipping cornerback Cormani McClain (No. 14 overall) from Miami and running back Dylan Edwards (No. 140 overall) from Notre Dame.

Shedeur Sanders is fifth in the FBS with 3,144 passing yards and his 26 touchdown passes place him in a four-way tie for fifth in the country for an offense scoring 30.7 points a game (seventh in the Pac-12) and averaging 384.6 yards per game, which stands ninth in the loaded Pac-12.

The Buffaloes, who immediately took the college football world by storm courtesy of upsetting reigning national runner-up TCU on the road in the season opener, have struggled in recent weeks. Losing to Arizona at the buzzer, 34-31, in their home finale marked their fourth straight loss.

Colorado (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) ends the season with games at Washington State and at Utah.