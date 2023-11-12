Heather Dinich explains why Georgia deserves the top spot in the upcoming CFP rankings. (0:52)

Georgia extended its streak of weeks being top-ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 to 22 on Sunday, giving the Bulldogs the second-longest run at No. 1 in the 87-year history of the college football poll.

The Bulldogs received 54 first-place votes after they routed Ole Miss in what was a top-10 matchup Saturday night. Georgia broke a tie with Miami, which made 21 straight appearances at No. 1 from 2001 to 2002.

The longest No. 1 streak belongs to USC. The Trojans spent 33 straight polls at No. 1 from 2003 to 2005.

The top eight of this week's Top 25 remained unchanged, with No. 2 Michigan receiving seven first-place votes and No. 3 Ohio State getting one.

Florida State was No. 4, followed by No. 5 Washington. The top five in the rankings are all 10-0, marking the first time in the BCS/CFP era that five teams from Power 5 conferences have been perfect after 10 games.

Oregon was No. 6, followed by Texas and Alabama.

POLL POINTS

New to the top 10 this week were No. 9 Louisville and No. 10 Oregon State, both with season-high rankings.

AP Top 25 college football poll First-place votes in parentheses 1. Georgia (54) 2. Michigan (7) 3. Ohio State (1) 4. Florida State 5. Washington 6. Oregon 7. Texas 8. Alabama 9. Louisville 10. Oregon State 11. Missouri 12. Penn State 13. Ole Miss 14. Oklahoma 15. LSU 16. Utah 17. Tulane 18. James Madison 19. Arizona 20. Notre Dame 21. Tennessee 22. North Carolina 23. Kansas State 24. Oklahoma State 25. Liberty

The Cardinals have their highest ranking since reaching No. 3 on Nov. 13, 2016, with Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson. The Beavers are in the top 10 for the first time since Oct. 21, 2012.

No. 11 Missouri has its best ranking since finishing No. 5 in 2013.

The teams that fell out of the top 10 this week were the losers of Saturday's big games.

Penn State slipped three spots to No. 12 after losing at home to Michigan. Ole Miss also dropped three places to No. 13 after losing at Georgia.

MOVING IN; MOVING OUT

Kansas was the only team to drop out of the rankings this week. The Jayhawks were upset at home by Texas Tech.

Replacing them was rival Kansas State at No. 23.

CONFERENCE CALL

SEC: 6 (Nos. 1, 8, 11, 13, 14, 21)

Pac-12: 5 (Nos. 5, 6, 10, 16, 19)

Big 12: 4 (Nos. 7, 14, 23, 24)

Big Ten: 3 (Nos. 2, 3, 12)

ACC: 3 (Nos. 4, 9, 22)

American: 1 (No. 17)

Conference USA: 1 (No. 25)

Sun Belt: 1 (No. 18)

Independent: 1 (No. 20)