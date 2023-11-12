Texas running back Jonathon Brooks suffered a torn ACL on Saturday against TCU and is out for the season, the school said Sunday.

Brooks, who replaced first-round pick Bijan Robinson in Texas' backfield, was a dependable force for the Longhorns this year, rushing for 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 games. He ranks sixth in the FBS in rushing yards and seventh in rushing yards per game (113.9 ypg).

"We're heartbroken for Jonathon," coach Steve Sarkisian said in a statement. "He was having a fantastic season and leaves a void that needs to be filled. But we know he will continue to be an invaluable leader on our team, helping us prepare as we move forward in our mission this season."

After rushing for 109 yards total in Texas' first two games of the year in wins over Rice and Alabama, Brooks has eight straight games with at least 98 yards rushing, including 218 against Kansas.

He also caught 25 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown, including taking a screen pass 73 yards to set up a score on Saturday.

The Longhorns are 9-1 after Saturday's 29-26 win over TCU in Fort Worth and are ranked No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings as well as the newest AP Top 25 poll.

Brooks, a third-year sophomore from Halletsville, Texas, has averaged 6.2 yards per carry on 238 attempts in his Texas career.

Brooks was considered a top NFL draft prospect, with ESPN Insider Mel Kiper Jr. ranking him No. 1 at his position.

"I know he'll work extremely hard in his recovery, get back to full speed as soon as he can, and we will be there by his side supporting him through all of that," Sarkisian said.