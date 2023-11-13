Tyler Van Dyke fires a dime to a wide-open Xavier Restrepo to tie the score for the Hurricanes. (0:33)

Open Extended Reactions

Tyler Van Dyke will return as Miami's starting quarterback after a season-ending injury to Emory Williams, coach Mario Cristobal said Monday.

Van Dyke was benched in favor of Williams for the Florida State game after a recent string of subpar performances. Williams was injured reaching his arm for a first down late in the game against the Seminoles, down 27-20. He sustained a "significant" left arm injury and will miss the rest of the season. Cristobal said Williams will return for spring practice.

Van Dyke entered the game after Williams got hurt but threw an interception to end the game.

The veteran quarterback started the season playing at a high level, but over the past month, his performance slipped. In his past five games, including Florida State, Van Dyke has thrown 11 interceptions. He hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since he threw four against North Carolina on Oct. 14.

Miami plays No. 11 Louisville on Saturday.