Oregon coach Dan Lanning shot down speculation that he could be a candidate for Texas A&M's coaching vacancy, saying Monday that there is "zero chance" he leaves the Ducks.

Lanning, in his second year at Oregon, had been mentioned as a possible top target for Texas A&M, which fired coach Jimbo Fisher on Sunday and will pay a record $76 million buyout. Oregon in July gave Lanning a one-year contract extension through the 2028 season and a significant raise to $7 million annually, while also boosting his buyout to $20 million if he elected to leave.

"Everything I want exists right here," Lanning told reporters Monday night. "I'm not going anywhere. There's zero chance that I would be coaching somewhere else. I've got unfinished business here. ... We have the resources, the tools, anybody that can't understand why you wouldn't want to be at this place, doesn't understand exactly what exists here."

Lanning, 37, is 19-4 in his second season at Oregon, which is No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in second place in the Pac-12. He is in his first FBS head-coaching job after serving as Georgia's defensive coordinator and helping the Bulldogs to a national title in 2021.

Three of Oregon's past four coaches have voluntarily left for other jobs, including Lanning's predecessor, Mario Cristobal, to Miami and Willie Taggart to Florida State. But Lanning said he won't be joining them, noting that Oregon has committed the resources to compete for championships and provided a great home for his family.

"A lot of coaches ... don't say anything, one, because they don't want egg on their face when they decide to do something else; two, because they're concerned about things that I'm not concerned about, like getting a better contract," Lanning said. "I'm taken care of extremely well here at Oregon. I have the resources I need here to be really, really successful.

"I'm not motivated by that. I'm motivated by winning."