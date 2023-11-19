Check out all six of Bo Nix's record-tying touchdown passes in the first half against Arizona State. (1:20)

The new AP Top 25 college football poll is out.

The five Power 5 teams atop last week's rankings all remained unbeaten this weekend. Georgia and Ohio State cruised to easy victories while Michigan and Washington survived serious challenges. And Florida State won handily but suffered a devastating injury to QB Jordan Travis.

What does it mean for the new AP Top 25? Let's break down the rankings.

Stats courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

All times Eastern

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Previous ranking: 1

2023 record: 11-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Tennessee 38-10

Stat to know: The Bulldogs finished a perfect SEC regular season for the third consecutive season while running their overall winning streak to 28 games, which is tied for longest by any SEC team.

What's next: Saturday at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Previous ranking: 3

2023 record: 11-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Minnesota 37-3

Stat to know: The Buckeyes are 11-0 for the seventh time since 2000, as Marvin Harrison Jr. caught a touchdown pass in his seventh consecutive game.

What's next: Saturday at Michigan, noon, Fox

No. 3 Michigan Wolverines

Previous ranking: 2

2023 record: 11-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Maryland 31-24

Stat to know: With the win, the Wolverines became the first college football program to earn 1,000 wins.

What's next: Saturday vs. Ohio State, noon, Fox

No. 4 Washington Huskies

Previous ranking: 5

2023 record: 11-0

Week 10 result: Defeated Oregon State 22-20

Stat to know: WR Rome Odunze finished with seven catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns. The rest of the Huskies had six receptions for 56 yards and no scores.

What's next: Saturday vs. Washington State, 4 p.m., Fox

No. 5 Florida State Seminoles

Previous ranking: 4

2023 record: 11-0

Week 10 result: Defeated North Alabama 58-13

Stat to know: After Jordan Travis left with a leg injury in the first quarter, Tate Rodemaker completed 13 of 23 passes for 217 yards and two scores as the Seminoles scored the final 58 points of the game.

What's next: Saturday at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN

No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Previous ranking: 6

2023 record: 10-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Arizona State 49-13

Stat to know: Bo Nix tied the Oregon single-game record for touchdown passes (six) in the first half alone.

What's next: Friday vs. Oregon State, 8:30 p.m., Fox

No. 7 Texas Longhorns

Previous ranking: 7

2023 record: 10-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Iowa State 26-16

Stat to know: Texas is the first Big 12 team to hold opponents under 100 rushing yards in five straight games since TCU in 2014. The Longhorns allowed only nine rushing yards against the Cyclones, the fewest they have given up in a conference game since 2011.

What's next: Friday vs. Texas Tech, 7:30 p.m., ABC

No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Previous ranking: 8

2023 record: 10-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Chattanooga 66-10

Stat to know: Jalen Milroe tied a career high with three passing touchdowns and the Tide added five scores on the ground as they cruised ahead of the Iron Bowl.

What's next: Saturday at Auburn

No. 9 Louisville Cardinals

Previous ranking: 9

2023 record: 10-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Miami 38-31

Stat to know: The Cardinals clinched their first berth in the ACC championship game with a win and also notched their first 10 win season since 2013, when Teddy Bridgewater was the team's quarterback.

What's next: Saturday vs. Kentucky, noon, ABC

No. 10 Missouri Tigers

Previous ranking: 11

2023 record: 9-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Florida 33-31

Stat to know: This is the first time the Tigers have won at least nine games in a season since going 11-3 in 2014.

What's next: Friday at Arkansas, 4 p.m., CBS

No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions

Previous ranking: 12

2023 record: 9-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Rutgers 27-6

Stat to know: The Nittany Lions have won 20 straight against unranked opponents while Rutgers lost its 40th straight -- the longest streak in FBS -- against AP-ranked teams.

What's next: Friday at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m., NBC

No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels

Previous ranking: 13

2023 record: 9-2

Week 10 result: Defeated UL Monroe 35-3

Stat to know: Jaxson Dart threw three touchdown passes as the Rebels improved to 62-1 when they're a favorite of 17 points or more since 1978.

What's next: Thursday at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 13 Oklahoma Sooners

Previous ranking: 14

2023 record: 9-2

Week 10 result: Defeated BYU 31-24

Stat to know: Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdown passes before leaving with an injury, giving him 148 total touchdowns in his career, which passed Ohio State's J.T. Barrett for fifth most in FBS history.

What's next: Friday vs. TCU, noon, Fox

No. 14 LSU Tigers

Previous ranking: 15

2023 record: 8-3

Week 10 result: Defeated Georgia State

Stat to know: With eight total touchdowns (six passing, two rushing) Jayden Daniels tied Joe Burrow for the most in a single game in LSU history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Texas A&M, noon, ESPN

No. 15 Oregon State Beavers

Previous ranking: 10

2023 record: 8-3

Week 10 result: Lost to Washington 22-20

Stat to know: The Beavers' three losses have come by a combined eight points.

What's next: Friday at Oregon, 8:30 p.m., Fox

No. 16 Arizona Wildcats

Previous ranking: 19

2023 record: 8-3

Week 10 result: Defeated Utah 35-18

Stat to know: The Wildcats jumped to a 28-0 lead seven seconds into the second quarter and never looked back, staying in the mix for a Pac-12 title berth.

What's next: Saturday vs. Arizona State, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

No. 17 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Previous ranking: 20

2023 record: 8-3

Week 10 result: Defeated Wake Forest 45-7

Stat to know: Against his former team, Irish QB Sam Hartman threw for 277 yards and four touchdowns in the comfortable win.

What's next: Saturday at Stanford, 7 p.m., Pac-12 Network

No. 18 Tulane Green Wave

Previous ranking: 17

2023 record: 10-1

Week 10 result: Defeated FAU 24-8

Stat to know: QB Michael Pratt extended his streak of games with a touchdown pass to 25 (second best in FBS) while becoming Tulane's all-time leading in career passing yards.

What's next: Friday vs. UTSA, 3:30 p.m., ABC

No. 19 Kansas State Wildcats

Previous ranking: 23

2023 record: 8-3

Week 10 result: Defeated Kansas 31-27

Stat to know: The Wildcats have now won 15 consecutive games against the Jayhawks, the longest streak in the rivalry's history.

What's next: Saturday vs. Iowa State

No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 9-2

Week 10 result: Defeated Illinois 15-13

Stat to know: The Hawkeyes clinched a spot in the Big Ten title game with their third win of the season when scoring 15 or fewer points, the most in FBS.

What's next: Friday at Nebraska, noon, CBS

No. 21 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Previous ranking: 24

2023 record: 8-3

Week 10 result: Defeated Houston 43-30

Stat to know: Ollie Gordon II rushed for 164 yards and three touchdowns -- all in the second half -- as the Cowboys came back from a 23-9 first-half deficit.

What's next: Saturday vs. BYU

No. 22 Liberty Flames

Previous ranking: 25

2023 record: 11-0

Week 10 result: Defeated UMass 49-25

Stat to know: The Flames rushed for more than 300 yards for the fifth time this season, led by Kaidon Salter's 118 yards (and two scores) and Quinton Cooley's 102 yards and a score.

What's next: Saturday at UTEP, 3:30 p.m., CBSSN

No. 23 Toledo Rockets

Previous ranking: NR

2023 record: 10-1

Week 10 result: Defeated Bowling Green 32-31

Stat to know: Peny Boone rushed for 131 yards and his 14th touchdown of the season as the Rockets won their 10th straight game, which is second to only Liberty's 11 in the Group of 5.

What's next: Friday at Central Michigan, noon, ESPNU

No. 24 James Madison Dukes

Previous ranking: 18

2023 record: 10-1

Week 10 result: Lost to Appalachian State 26-23 (OT)

Stat to know: The Dukes became just the third team 10-0 or better to suffer its first loss at home against an unranked team in the AP era.

What's next: Saturday at Coastal Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

No. 25 Tennessee Volunteers

Previous ranking: 21

2023 record: 7-4

Week 10 result: Lost to Georgia 38-10

Stat to know: Jaylen Wright ran for a 75-yard touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage, the longest play against Georgia this season and the Vols longest play against the Dawgs since 2003.

What's next: Saturday vs. Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m., SEC Network