Colorado coach Deion Sanders said he's not focused on other potential jobs, including Texas A&M, and wants to keep building roots in his current role.

Sanders, who had lived in Texas primarily before entering college coaching at Jackson State, was asked Tuesday about those advocating for him as a candidate for Texas A&M's vacancy, including ESPN's Stephen A. Smith.

"I want to win a game," Sanders said. "You think I really do think I sit down and think about that kind of stuff? What strikes you about me that you guys really think I sit down say, 'Aw, yeah, Stephen A.' C'mon, I'm good. We've got to win."

Sanders, 56, said he doesn't get asked about his future plans by parents of recruits but, if so, would affirm his intent to remain at Colorado. He signed a five-year, $29.5 million contract with the school after being hired in December.

"I tell them what I told them when they came: I'm here," Sanders said. "I tell them my mother's here, my sister's here, my dog is here, my daughter's here, three of my sons are here, my other daughter comes to darn near every home game. We're here.

"I get mail here, I pay taxes here. I don't hear that. Maybe our recruiting staff hears it, but I don't hear it. I'm too honest with parents. I'm going to tell them the truth."

Sanders is coaching two of his sons, Shedeur and Shilo, both of whom have eligibility in 2024. Since both transferred to Colorado, they would not be allowed to transfer again without sitting out.

Sanders is 4-6 in his first season at Colorado, which won its first three games and four of five, before a five-game losing streak. The Buffaloes, who visit Washington State on Friday night, have dropped five Pac-12 games by seven points or fewer.

"We just can't seem to make that play, when we have to make that play," Sanders said. "That tackle, that block, that pass, that catch, that interception, that kick, it's those type of things. The thing that I love most about this team, they do not give up. Ain't no quit in them. They fight to the end of every darn game."

Sanders noted how many players are eligible to return for Colorado in 2024. He said "real football enthusiasts" recognize what Colorado is building.

"There's a lot of people that don't, and think that we're just losing," Sanders said. "No, no, you've got to find a win in the midst of a loss."