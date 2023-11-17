Open Extended Reactions

As college football's regular season inches towards the end, the uniforms are heating up.

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will sport a familiar look on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Washington State Cougars are bringing some helmet heat against the Colorado Buffaloes.

Here are the top college football uniforms from Week 12:

Unique looks

The TCU Horned Frogs' fiery new uniforms include red accents and a horned frog with bloody eyes on the helmet.

Oregon will bring back its eggshell threads that it wore against the No. 5 Washington Huskies earlier this season. The Ducks lost against the Huskies, but can even their record in the alternate look this season with a road win over the Sun Devils this weekend.

For the Syracuse Orange, they will sport a primary navy blue jersey lined with an orange as the secondary color. The pants will be the reverse of the jersey; an orange fill with navy blue lining and an orange helmet to match against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Fit check for this weekend's trip! 🍊🔥@CintasCorp is the official uniform supplier of the JMA Wireless Dome. pic.twitter.com/tYHYBM3x3F — Syracuse Athletics (@Cuse) November 16, 2023

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers pair black helmets and jerseys with red pants for their home matchup against the Sam Houston Bearkats.

Going out in 𝒔𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒐𝒓 𝒔𝒕𝒚𝒍𝒆 ♨️ pic.twitter.com/LbZGYbwGQ1 — WKU Football (@WKUFootball) November 14, 2023

The UNLV Rebels are rolling with a sleek gray uniform with a gray helmet to match against the Air Force Falcons. Along with the "UNLV" emblem, the helmet will have a metallic red face mask.

Taking Maiava Magic to new heights🛫



🔘🔘🔘⚪️



Our threads for game 1️⃣1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/Iv4a1K0Az6 — UNLV Football (@unlvfootball) November 16, 2023

Helmet heat

Washington State is going full gray against Colorado with a clean "Wazzu" red helmet decal.

The UCF Knights are rocking their white jerseys with black pants, with a gold helmet. On the right side lies the "UCF" logo, with "Knights" in a cursive font on the left.

Paying respect to United States service members, the Ole Miss Rebels will apply the stars and stripes on the helmet lettering.

The hype train rolls into Harrisonburg, Virginia this weekend as the undefeated No. 18 James Madison Dukes will square off against the visiting Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The JMU faithful will get to see their team sporting a blackout uni combo, with gold helmets.

The visiting Mountaineers will go with white jerseys, gold pants and black helmets as look to spoil the Dukes' unbeaten campaign.