James Madison moves to 9-0 on the season with an easy 42-14 victory over Georgia State. (1:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Week 12 location

"College GameDay Built by The Home Depot" heads to Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday where the No. 18 James Madison Dukes will take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims, this pregame show airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.

Stream 'College GameDay' | College football schedule | College football news

Where to go

"College GameDay" will be at The Quad on the James Madison University campus. The pit will open at 6:30 a.m. ET, and fans can line up early.

Click here for more details on "College GameDay," including directions, parking instructions and other intel.

Why we're excited for Appalachian State at JMU

With a win Saturday, JMU would match 2020 Coastal Carolina for the best 11-game start to a season in Sun Belt history.

After starting the season 3-4 - with all 4 losses coming by one-score - Appalachian State has won 3 in a row, with all 3 wins during the streak coming by double digits.

James Madison is ineligible to participate in the Sun Belt title game as it completes its two-year transition period to FBS. If the NCAA declares the Dukes eligible, they are in the driver's seat in the East.

Coastal Carolina clinches the East with losses by Appalachian State and Georgia Southern.

The last time JMU was on 'College GameDay'

Prior to this weekend, James Madison University hosted "College GameDay" two other times: with Villanova on Oct. 14, 2017 and with Richmond on Oct. 24, 2015.

Keep 'College GameDay' going

Christine Williamson, Harry Douglas and Harry Lyles Jr. return with "Countdown to GameDay Live." The social and digital pregame show will be live each week at 8:30 a.m. ET and is available across X, YouTube, Facebook and the ESPN App.

Keep up with the game in the ESPN App.

For everything about "College GameDay" this season, check back with our College GameDay homepage periodically.