Open Extended Reactions

Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders exited in the first half of the Buffaloes' game against Washington State with an apparent arm or wrist injury, and the team said he would not return.

Sanders was initially hurt on the Buffaloes' second series of the game on play where he was sacked and fumbled before Brennan Jackson returned it 40 yards for a WSU touchdown. The injury sidelined him for the next series, but he returned for the following one - a three-play touchdown drive, capped by a 45-yard strike to Travis Hunter.

He played two more series but was slow to get up after getting sacked on third down and was replaced again by backup Ryan Staub. The team said he will not return to the game.

Coach Deion Sanders told the FS1 broadcast Shedeur, his son, was having trouble gripping the ball.

Sanders came into the game as the most sacked quarterback in the country (48) and the combination of a porous offensive line and Sanders' tendency to hang on to the ball were problematic again. Sanders was sacked four times in the first quarter and Staub was sacked once after coming in.

Colorado (4-6) needed to win its final two games of the season to reach bowl eligibility. The Buffaloes trailed 42-7 at halftime.