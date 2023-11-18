Open Extended Reactions

Washington star wide receiver Jalen McMillan practiced all week for the No. 5 Huskies and will start on Saturday night against No. 11 Oregon State, a source told ESPN.

McMillan has battled a knee injury this season since getting injured against Michigan State in September. He left games against Stanford and Oregon early, but received a second opinion on his knee and returned against Utah last week.

McMillan, a redshirt junior, only took a handful of snaps against Utah last week in his latest attempt to return. But there's been progress this week, and a source pronounced him "good to go" for the undefeated Huskies as they are underdogs in Corvallis on Saturday night.

McMillan started the season on an tear, catching 20 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns in the first three games. Last year, he caught 79 passes for 1,098 yards and entered this season as one of the country's top wide receiving prospects.

McMillan's season has been one of frustration, as he has not caught a pass since the Sept. 16 win at Michigan State.

His return to form would be an adrenaline shot to Michael Penix Jr. and the Washington offense, which leads the country in passing yards with 378 per game.