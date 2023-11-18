Open Extended Reactions

A new era for Boise State football will feature changes on the field.

Interim coach Spencer Danielson's debut will feature a few important lineup shuffles, as Boise State plays at Utah State in the first game after the firing of coach Andy Avalos.

A source told ESPN that starting quarterback Maddux Madsen is out for the rest of the season with an injury. Madsen had started the previous two games but was injured against New Mexico last week.

The Broncos also will have star tailback Ashton Jeanty return, which will be a jolt to Boise's offense as he's the leading returning rusher in the Mountain West. Jeanty has 921 yards and averages 5.9 yards per carry this season, but he hasn't played since a win against Wyoming on Oct. 28.

Taylen Green will start at quarterback for Boise State, a role he'd held for a majority of the season. Green has completed 54% of his passes this season and has six touchdown passes and six interceptions.

Danielson takes over a 5-5 team that needs a win in the final two weeks to be both bowl-eligible and to avoid the program's first losing season since 1997. Houston Nutt was the coach at the time.

This marks Danielson's second stint as Boise's interim coach, as he served in the role after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn. He did not coach any games in that stint.