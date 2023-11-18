Open Extended Reactions

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Michigan's leading wide receiver Roman Wilson will not return today against Maryland after leaving the game in the first quarter.

Wilson, who came in leading third-ranked Michigan in receptions (36), receiving yards (589) and receiving touchdowns (10), was shaken up after a 23-yard reception. He took a hard hit from Maryland's Dante Trader Jr., who was initially penalized for targeting but cleared following a review.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Wilson went to Michigan's injury tent and then to the locker room. He emerged in street clothes, wearing a "Free Harbaugh" T-shirt acknowledging suspended Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Wilson's 10 touchdowns are the most by a receiver under Harbaugh, and he entered Saturday with 95 career receptions for 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns, tied with Amani Toomer for eighth on Michigan's all-time list.

The senior from Hawai'i was named to the Biletnikoff Award watch list.