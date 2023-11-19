Jordan Travis salutes the Florida State crowd after being carted off with a leg injury in the first quarter. (0:41)

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg after getting hurt on a run in the first quarter against North Alabama on Saturday night.

Travis was crossing midfield when North Alabama players converged on the tackle. His leg bent at an awkward angle underneath him as he landed on the turf and he stayed down on the ground. Trainers immediately rushed to him as the sold-out Florida State crowd fell into silence.

Teammates took a knee and watched in stunned silence as the cart came out for him. An air cast was placed on his leg and as he was loaded onto the cart, the crowd started chanting "Jordan Travis." He was immediately placed into an ambulance after he was carted off the field.

Travis has led Florida State to an undefeated season and the No. 4 ranking in the final stretch. In his sixth year, Travis has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country after starting his career at Florida State as a Wildcat quarterback.

Coach Mike Norvell saw promise in Travis and has helped him become a complete player -- using both his running and passing abilities in 16 straight victories. This season, Travis has thrown for 2,734 yards with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions, adding seven rushing TDs.

Tate Rodemaker, who has spent the past two seasons as Travis' backup, replaced him for the game.