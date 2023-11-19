Open Extended Reactions

Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough announced Sunday that he is entering the portal as a graduate transfer with the intention of playing for a third team in his collegiate career.

Shough started his career at Oregon as an ESPN 300 recruit in the 2018 class. He started seven games during the 2020 season for the Ducks, throwing for 13 touchdowns. He transferred to Texas Tech prior to the 2021 season and now plans to finish his career elsewhere.

He posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he wished his time would have been different at Texas Tech, but that "everything happens for a reason."

"The people of Lubbock and within the athletic department have reignited my love for football, welcomed my family with open arms, and helped me persevere through some of the most difficult times," Shough posted. "... It is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal and look for a new opportunity to play a full year and pursue my goal of being an NFL QB."

Shough dealt with injuries throughout his three seasons with the Red Raiders, including a fractured fibula suffered during the fourth game this season vs. West Virginia.

Shough appeared in 15 games for Texas Tech, starting 13, and threw for 2,922 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 432 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground.

Coach Joey McGuire said in a statement that Shough had been transparent with the coaching staff after his injury that he wanted to return to the field.

"During my time with Tyler, he has proven to be a strong leader in our locker room with an unmatched work ethic and knowledge of the game," McGuire said. "Most importantly, he is a graduate of Texas Tech University and will forever be remembered for the numerous wins he helped lead this program to the past three seasons."

Quarterback Behren Morton filled in after Shough was injured and has thrown for 1,410 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions. Morton is a redshirt sophomore and is joined on the roster by Jake Strong, a four-star prospect in the 2023 class. The staff also has four-star quarterback Will Hammond committed in the 2024 class.