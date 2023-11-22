Open Extended Reactions

New York Jets defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is the winner of the 2023 Heisman Humanitarian Award, the Heisman Trophy Trust announced on Wednesday.

Thomas' work with his foundation, the Defensive Line (TDL), which has been lauded with tackling youth suicide by focusing on how mental health can be better prioritized, earned him the honor -- which will be presented on Dec. 10 at the 89th Annual Heisman Memorial Trophy Gala.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2023 Heisman Humanitarian Award from the Heisman Trophy Trust." Thomas said in a statement. "This recognition goes beyond the game, emphasizing the power of vulnerability, empathy, and kindness. How when we use these, we can impact others far from our own understanding. Shining importance on mental health is my life mission and we are just getting started."

Thomas, who played at Stanford from 2014-16 before being drafted third overall in the 2017 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, established The Defensive Line with his parents in 2021.

He's the 17th person to be so honored by the Heisman Trust, joining former Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski, soccer legend Mia Hamm, NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon, figure skating legend Kristi Yamaguchi and Pro Football Hall of Famer Alan Page.