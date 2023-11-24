Rivalry week in college football brings uniform heat across the country.
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are honoring late tight end Spencer Webb, who died in a climbing accident in July 2022, with their uniforms against the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers. The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels have a classic look for the Egg Cup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Stanford Cardinal will debut sweet helmets against the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 13:
Unique looks
Oregon will pay tribute to late tight end Spencer Webb with a special uniform this weekend. The gloves include a spider-web with Webb's No. 4 in the middle plus a similar decal on the arm sleeves.
Long live.— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 22, 2023
Game 12 uniform combo. #4Spence pic.twitter.com/WR8Oczewkr
Long live.— GoDucks (@GoDucks) November 22, 2023
Game 12 uniform combo for @OregonFootball. #4Spence pic.twitter.com/p064BxVLJf
The No. 9 Missouri Tigers will rock gold jerseys matched with black helmets and pants for their rivalry game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
𝑺𝑷𝑬𝑪𝑰𝑨𝑳 threads for the Battle Line Rivalry 😮💨#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/ldIxdz2UOS— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 23, 2023
Facing a road matchup against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are pairing white jerseys with black helmets and pants.
Game 12 Ŧhreads ⚫️⚪️⚫️@c9baskerville | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/iVQRcCG2Ni— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) November 23, 2023
The Apple Cup against the No. 4 Washington Huskies has the Washington State Cougars arriving in a clean fit.
Go Cougs🍎🍎🍎#GoCougs | #BoeingAppleCup pic.twitter.com/qkOSMCRBrS— Washington State Football (@WSUCougarFB) November 22, 2023
The West Virginia Mountaineers will rock a sleek gray uniform with a navy blue helmet and pants against the Baylor Bears.
Iron sharpens iron.@GoMartStores | #HailWV pic.twitter.com/mVyqjCwh4Q— WVU Sports (@WVUSports) November 24, 2023
Traditional uniforms
The Rebels wore their traditional navy, white and gray road uniforms for the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.
Bring the Golden Egg home 🏆#DripInTheSip | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/jh5BMplZbg— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 22, 2023
Classic Egg Bowl Threads ☔️#DripInTheSip | #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/TuLlnRzXeq— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 22, 2023
It's a classic look for the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack against their rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Classic ⚪️🔴⚪️ for this one #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/CZtH1NhVY5— NC State Football (@PackFootball) November 22, 2023
The North Texas Mean Green has been consistent with the uniform heat this season. They'll sport their all-green uniforms in their matchup against the UAB Blazers.
🟢🟢⚪️#GMG🦅 pic.twitter.com/4fnLRU7YSl— North Texas Football (@MeanGreenFB) November 23, 2023
Monochromatic threads
The No. 10 Louisville Cardinals are wearing all-red uniforms that feature a throwback "Heisman Bird" logo on the helmet.
Rocking all red 🔴#GoCards x #ForTheVille pic.twitter.com/a1ZKuSYUcV— Louisville Football (@LouisvilleFB) November 22, 2023
The Cincinnati Bearcats are going all-black for their uniforms against the Kansas Jayhawks.
𝐆𝐀𝐌𝐄 𝟏𝟐 𝐅𝐈𝐓: Nippert at Night#Bearcats | @iconsolar pic.twitter.com/Jre2xoAfdT— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) November 22, 2023
Helmet heat
Stanford will wear red helmets for the first time in program history against Notre Dame this weekend. The Cardinal are matching the look with red jerseys and white pants.
Somethin' new 🔴⚪️ https://t.co/z7UCJFEV95 pic.twitter.com/RteHmczmQ4— Stanford Cardinal (@GoStanford) November 22, 2023
College GameDay
Traditional uniforms will be worn for "The Game" between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.
The Game.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/tWa08MglxS— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) November 20, 2023
All we have is each other pic.twitter.com/lKH8nkpcLQ— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 22, 2023