Rivalry week in college football brings uniform heat across the country.

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks are honoring late tight end Spencer Webb, who died in a climbing accident in July 2022, with their uniforms against the No. 16 Oregon State Beavers. The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels have a classic look for the Egg Cup against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Stanford Cardinal will debut sweet helmets against the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Here are some of the best uniform combinations for Week 13:

Unique looks

Oregon will pay tribute to late tight end Spencer Webb with a special uniform this weekend. The gloves include a spider-web with Webb's No. 4 in the middle plus a similar decal on the arm sleeves.

The No. 9 Missouri Tigers will rock gold jerseys matched with black helmets and pants for their rivalry game against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

𝑺𝑷𝑬𝑪𝑰𝑨𝑳 threads for the Battle Line Rivalry 😮‍💨#MIZ 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/ldIxdz2UOS — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) November 23, 2023

Facing a road matchup against the No. 7 Texas Longhorns, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are pairing white jerseys with black helmets and pants.

The Apple Cup against the No. 4 Washington Huskies has the Washington State Cougars arriving in a clean fit.

The West Virginia Mountaineers will rock a sleek gray uniform with a navy blue helmet and pants against the Baylor Bears.

Traditional uniforms

The Rebels wore their traditional navy, white and gray road uniforms for the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving.

It's a classic look for the No. 22 NC State Wolfpack against their rivals, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The North Texas Mean Green has been consistent with the uniform heat this season. They'll sport their all-green uniforms in their matchup against the UAB Blazers.

Monochromatic threads

The No. 10 Louisville Cardinals are wearing all-red uniforms that feature a throwback "Heisman Bird" logo on the helmet.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are going all-black for their uniforms against the Kansas Jayhawks.

Helmet heat

Stanford will wear red helmets for the first time in program history against Notre Dame this weekend. The Cardinal are matching the look with red jerseys and white pants.

College GameDay

Traditional uniforms will be worn for "The Game" between the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes and the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines.