Open Extended Reactions

College football's transfer portal opens Monday and will be open for the next 30 days. More than 2,100 NCAA football players entered the portal in last December's transfer window -- the most of any month since the transfer portal was created in fall 2018.

The NCAA enacted two transfer portal windows: a 30-day window that starts the day after the four College Football Playoff teams are selected, and a spring window from April 15 to 30.

A few more things to know:

The official fall transfer period is Dec. 4, 2023-Jan. 2, 2024.

Players can officially enter the portal at midnight on Dec. 4. Many will declare their intentions beforehand.

If a coach is fired or leaves the program, that school's players can enter the portal immediately.

The 2023 season might have seen the biggest impact of the transfer portal in its five-year existence. Deion Sanders' total overhaul of Colorado came thanks largely to the portal and the 53 transfers, including do-everything star Travis Hunter and his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Transfer quarterbacks -- Oregon's Bo Nix and Washington's Michael Penix Jr. -- will decide the Pac-12 title and perhaps a spot in the College Football Playoff. Receiver Keon Coleman became a breakout star for Florida State, and LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels -- the Heisman Trophy front-runner -- are both transfers as well.

Could more impact players be on the move over the next month? Players whose coaches have been fired or left their schools are already able to enter the portal.

We're tracking notable players entering (and exiting) the portal, with the latest news and updates on how the 2024 season could be transformed:

Nov. 28: Northern Illinois WR Trayvon Rudolph

Rudolph, who had 46 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns this season, intends to enter the transfer portal, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel. Rudolph caught 51 passes for 892 yards and seven scores in 2021.

Nov. 28: Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis

Kaliakmanis had 1,838 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while completing 53.1 percent of his attempts for Minnesota, which finished 5-7. The sophomore added two rushing touchdowns. He took over as Minnesota's top quarterback after starting five games as a freshman in 2022, going 3-2 with 946 passing yards and three touchdowns. He has two seasons of eligibility left.

Nov. 28: Wake Forest QB Mitch Griffis

After replacing Sam Hartman, who transferred to Notre Dame last year, Griffis struggled this season. He went 124-for-207 for 1,553 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions as Wake Forest finished 4-8. Wake Forest backup QB Santino Marucci also announced he would be transferring.

Nov. 28: Purdue WR Deion Burks

A sophomore from Minnesota, Burks has decided to leave Purdue. With 47 catches for 629 yards and seven scores, Burks was the Boilermakers' leading receiver in 2023. Burks was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2021.

THANK YOU PURDUE

FOREVER A BOILERMAKER 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6JErgcHWop — 𝐃𝐞𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐮𝐫𝐤𝐬 (@deionkburks) November 28, 2023

After an up-and-down career with the Hurricanes, Van Dyke entered the transfer portal, saying, "I am looking forward to the next chapter and what my future holds." A fourth-year junior, had been the starter since the 2021 season. He threw for 2,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games in 2021. His performance that season earned him ACC Rookie of the Year and ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. Injuries and inconsistency hampered his next two seasons as Van Dyke threw 17 interceptions over the last two seasons and has played for three different offensive coordinators.

Chaney, a sophomore, had 478 yards rushing this season and two touchdowns. He was, at certain times, the Canes' feature back, and he had double-digit carries in three games and 106 yards against Georgia Tech and 85 yards against Florida State.

Nov. 27: Notre Dame C Zeke Correll and DE Nana Osafo-Mensah

Correll, who started 10 games for the Irish this season, enters the portal as a graduate transfer and will have one year of eligibility remaining. Correll was a veteran presence on the Notre Dame line but missed the final two games of the season with a concussion. He was a four-star prospect, ranked No. 148 in the 2019 ESPN 300.

Osafo-Mensah started one game this season before finding a reserve role on the Irish defense. In five seasons in South Bend, he had 47 tackles and five sacks.

Nov. 27: Boise State WR Eric McAlister

A sophomore receiver, McAlister had a big season for the Broncos in 2023. He had 47 catches for 873 yards and five scores. He averaged 18.6 yards-per-catch in 2023.

Nov. 27: USC WR Raleek Brown

Brown, a sophomore who saw limited action in 2023, has decided to leave USC. He had only three catches on the year. He was a highly ranked recruit in USC's 2022 recruiting class. Ranked No. 64 overall, Brown was the highest-ranked offensive recruit in the class.

Part of an exodus of Hoosiers players after the firing of coach Tom Allen, Indiana has four of five starting offensive linemen entering the portal. Benson and Carpenter will be graduate transfers, while Smith and Bedford have multiple years of eligibility left.

Nov. 27: Kansas State QB Will Howard and RB Treshaun Ward

Howard, who led Kansas State to a Big 12 title in 2022, has decided to move on as a graduate transfer. Howard led Kansas State with 2,643 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions, completing 61.3% of his passes. After sharing time with Adrian Martinez to begin the 2022 season, he emerged as the Wildcats' top quarterback for their run to a conference title. Howard, who will have one year of eligibility left, has 5,786 career passing yards with 48 touchdowns -- a team record -- and 25 interceptions, as well as 934 career rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

Ward will move on as a graduate transfer after four seasons at Florida State before playing for the Wildcats in 2023. He has had more than 500 yards rushing in a season the past three seasons and 17 career touchdowns.

Nov. 27: Baylor QB Blake Shapen

After starting 23 games over three seasons in Waco, Shapen has decided to transfer. As a true junior this season, he will have at least one season of eligibility remaining. He had 2,188 yards passing with 13 touchdowns in 2023. Shapen is a former four-star recruit from the Class of 2020.

Nov. 27: Mississippi State QB Will Rogers

Will Rogers, who has thrown for 94 career touchdowns, is leaving Starkville after the Mississippi State coaching change. Rogers played in every game in the 2021 and 2022 seasons before injuries limited his 2023 season. In eight games this season, Rogers threw for 1,626 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions. In four seasons with the Bulldogs, Rogers threw for 12,315 yards, completing 69.4% of his passes.

Houser, a redshirt freshman, who played in seven games this season, plans to transfer and has three years of eligibility remaining. He played in 11 games this season and finished with 1,132 passing yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Nov. 27: Indiana QB Brendan Sorsby

A day after the Hoosiers fired coach Tom Allen, their starting QB is moving on as well. Sorsby, who started parts of the 2023 season, played in 10 total games and finished with 1,587 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also had 286 yards rushing and four touchdowns on the ground. He was a three-star recruit in the Class of 2022.

Nov. 26: Utah QB Nate Johnson

With Cam Rising returning for a seventh year and Bryson Barnes, who started for for most of the 2023 season also back, Utah freshman signal-caller Johnson has decided to move on. Johnson started three games this season, going 2-1, and accounting for 734 total yards and 12 touchdowns. From Clovis, California, he was a four-star recruit and ranked 93rd overall in the 2022 ESPN 300.

Nov. 26: Texas A&M QB Max Johnson

Johnson, who started 12 games at LSU in 2021, then eight over two seasons at Texas A&M, is entering the portal as a graduate transfer. He was the Aggies' starter in 2022 for three of their first four games before being injured and redshirting. Johnson then battled Conner Weigman for the starting job this season. After Weigman was injured in late September, Johnson was again the starter for the next five games before injuring his ribs. In total, Johnson has thrown for 5,853 yards and 47 touchdowns over four collegiate seasons. Johnson was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, ranked No. 129 overall in the ESPN 300.

Shough started his career at Oregon before going to Texas Tech. He has accounted for 36 touchdowns in five collegiate seasons and was an ESPN 300 recruit in the Class of 2018.

Nov. 16: Texas A&M WR Raymond Cottrell

Cottrell entered the portal after the firing of Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher. Cottrell, a freshman from Milton, Florida, had just one catch for 13 yards (it went for a touchdown) this season. A four-star recruit in the Class of 2023, Cottrell was the 23rd overall receiver in the class.