Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada, who missed the past nine games with injury, is set to start Saturday in the team's regular-season finale against No. 15 Arizona, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Rashada, a true freshman, opened the season as ASU's starter but aggravated an injury he had from high school. He started the Sun Devils' first two games and completed 34 of 60 passes for 403 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.

ASU has endured a wave of injuries at quarterback, including to Trenton Bourguet, Drew Pyne and Jacob Conover. Rashada returned to practice two weeks ago.

247 Sports first reported Rashada would start in the Territorial Cup.

After announcing in September that Rashada would miss four to six weeks with the injury, first-year ASU coach Kenny Dillingham said a redshirt was possible for the freshman from California. Rashada can use his redshirt, as the Arizona game would be only his third contest of the season.

Rashada was ESPN's No. 31 overall recruit in the 2023 class. He initially signed with Florida but never enrolled after a lucrative NIL deal fell through. Rashada landed with Arizona State in February and participated in spring practice.