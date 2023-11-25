Open Extended Reactions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan star offensive lineman Zak Zinter left Saturday's game late in the third quarter with what appeared to be a serious left leg injury.

Zinter's leg buckled while he was blocking on an 18-yard pass from J.J. McCarthy to tight end AJ Barner with 2:19 left in the third quarter and the game tied at 17-17. Players quickly motioned for a medical cart.

As the crowd chanted, "Let's go Zak," medical personnel loaded Zinter onto the cart and transported him out of the stadium. Michigan's Blake Corum scored on the ensuring play and held up the numbers six and five, to recognize Zinter, who has made 42 career starts and missed only one game in his Wolverines career.

The senior from North Andover, Massachusetts, is a third-year starter who earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2022 and second-team honors in 2021. He helped Michigan win consecutive Joe Moore Awards as the nation's top offensive line. Zinter had started each game this season at right guard and is a strong candidate for All-America honors.

Right tackle Karsen Barnhart shifted to the right guard spot following Zinter's injury, and senior Trente Jones entered the game at right tackle.