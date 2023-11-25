Open Extended Reactions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Ray Davis broke free for a go-ahead, 37-yard touchdown run with 1:02 remaining and caught two second-half touchdowns, helping Kentucky rally past No. 10 Louisville 38-31 on Saturday in the Governor's Cup.

Davis' third score capped a wild second half for the Wildcats (7-5) in which the Bluegrass State rivals combined for 42 points and closed alternating touchdowns. The winner came after Louisville tied the game at 31 on Jack Plummer's 21-yard touchdown pass to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce with 2:33 remaining. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. set up that improbable opportunity for Louisville by intercepting Devin Leary's floating pass as he was hit by Ashton Gillotte.

Kentucky took the kickoff and quickly drove into Louisville territory, and Davis found room on the left side and was gone for his 20th score that broke Benny Snell's season record. Davis carried 14 times for 76 yards and caught four passes for 51 yards, including two 20-yard TDs from Leary.

Plummer completed 24 of 33 passes for 242 yards and two scores for Louisville.

Louisville will now face No. 5 Florida State on Saturday for the Atlantic Coast Conference championship in Charlotte, North Carolina. It's the Cardinals' first title game appearance since joining the league in 2014.

Kentucky awaits its school-record eighth consecutive bowl destination in December.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.