Mark Stoops says he is staying at Kentucky after multiple reports this weekend linked him to the head coaching vacancy at Texas A&M.

Stoops, who is in his 11th season at Kentucky, announced his decision on social media early Sunday morning, less than 24 hours after the Wildcats' upset victory over No. 10 Louisville.

Although he did not specifically mention Texas A&M, Stoops said in his social media post that he was "contacted about a potential opportunity this weekend."

I know there's been much speculation about me and my job situation the last couple of days. It's true I was contacted about a potential opportunity this weekend, but after celebrating a big win against our rivals with players I love like family, I knew in my heart I couldn't... — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) November 26, 2023

Texas A&M has been conducting a coaching search since firing Jimbo Fisher two weeks ago, but sources have confirmed to ESPN's Pete Thamel that the Aggies will not be hiring Stoops.

Texas A&M (7-5, 4-4 SEC) played its final two games under interim head coach Elijah Robinson, who is widely considered to be a candidate for the fulltime job. The Aggies lost Saturday's regular-season finale to No. 14 LSU.

Kentucky (7-5, 4-4 SEC) is headed to a bowl game for a school-record eighth consecutive season under Stoops. The last time Kentucky enjoyed a stretch of at least eight straight winning seasons was from 1946 to 1956.

Stoops, 56, is the winningest coach in Kentucky football history with a career record of 73-64 and is currently under contract through the 2031 season.