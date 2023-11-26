After Alabama's comeback victory, Kirk Herbstreit believes this year's playoff race will be a fight till the end. He also breaks down the Heisman race. (2:22)

No. 3 Washington, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Oregon all moved up a spot in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, giving the Pac-12 two top-five teams for the first time since the final ranking of the 2016 season.

Georgia remained No. 1 as the two-time defending national champions have been for 24 straight polls, dating back to the middle of last season. The Bulldogs received 52 of 62 first-place votes.

Michigan returned to No. 2 following a week at No. 3 and received 10 first-place votes after beating Ohio State 30-24 in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

AP Top 25 college football poll First-place votes in parentheses Rank, Team Rec. Pts. LW 1. Georgia (52) 12-0 1540 1 2. Michigan (10) 12-0 1495 3 3. Washington 12-0 1413 4 4. Florida State 12-0 1358 5 5. Oregon 11-1 1277 6 6. Ohio State 11-1 1251 2 7. Texas 11-1 1205 7 8. Alabama 11-1 1125 8 9. Missouri 10-2 1011 10 10. Penn State 10-2 961 11 11. Ole Miss 10-2 936 12 12. Oklahoma 10-2 857 13 13. LSU 9-3 809 14 14. Arizona 9-3 712 16 15. Louisville 10-2 689 9 16. Notre Dame 9-3 592 17 17. Tulane 11-1 557 18 18. Iowa 10-2 458 20 19. Oklahoma State 9-3 407 21 20. Liberty 12-0 293 22 21. NC State 9-3 269 - 21. Oregon State 8-4 269 15 23. Toledo 11-1 176 23 24. James Madison 11-1 121 24 25. SMU 10-2 108 -

The Buckeyes slipped from second to No. 6, clearing the way for Washington to reach its best ranking since finishing the 2000 season at No. 3 and setting up a top-five matchup with Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game Friday in Las Vegas.

The final Pac-12 championship game in the conference's current form before 10 members leave for other Power 5 conferences will be its first matching top-five teams.

The last time there were two Pac-12 teams in the top five of the AP poll was 2016, when USC finished No. 3 and Washington No. 4. The last time it happened during the season was Oct. 6, 2013, when Oregon was No. 2 and Stanford was fifth.

No. 7 Texas and No. 8 Alabama held their places Sunday. Missouri moved up one spot to ninth and Penn State to No. 10.

The same eight teams have been the top eight in the country for five straight weeks, with the only loss among those teams during that span being Ohio State's to Michigan.

The last time there was no team turnover in the top eight for that long was during Weeks 11-15 in 2008. That year, Florida, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama, USC, Penn State, Utah and Texas Tech held the top eight spots in some order for five weeks.

Among the top eight teams, there are only four losses, one each for Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and Alabama. Of those four losses, three have come to other teams in the top eight: Oregon lost to Washington, Ohio State lost to Michigan, and Alabama lost to Texas.

Texas' loss came to No. 12 Oklahoma. Extend it out to the top 12 to include No. 11 Ole Miss and the only loss to a currently unranked team among that group is Oklahoma's to Kansas.

MOVING IN; MOVING OUT

NC State and SMU made their Top 25 debuts this week, raising to 44 the total number of teams to be ranked for at least a week this season.

Falling out for the first time was Tennessee, which finished its regular season 8-4 with a victory over Vanderbilt after barely hanging on at No. 25 last week.

Kansas State also dropped out again after losing a high-scoring game in the snow to Iowa State.

CONFERENCE CALL

Five teams from non-Power 5 conferences in the AP Top 25 is the most since the final 2021 poll.

SEC: 5 (Nos. 1, 8, 9, 11, 13)

Pac-12: 4 (Nos. 3, 5, 14, 21-tie)

Big Ten: 4 (Nos. 2, 6, 10, 18)

ACC: 3 (Nos. 4, 15, 21-tie)

Big 12: 3 (Nos. 7, 12, 19)

American: 2 (Nos. 17, 25)

Conference USA: 1 (No. 20)

Sun Belt: 1 (No. 24)

Mid-American: 1 (No. 23)

Independent: 1 (No. 16)

RANKED vs. RANKED

No. 8 Alabama vs. No. 1 Georgia: SEC championship in Atlanta

No. 18 Iowa vs. No. 2 Michigan: Big Ten championship in Indianapolis

No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 3 Washington: Pac-12 championship in Las Vegas

No. 15 Louisville vs. No. 4 Florida State: ACC championship in Charlotte, North Carolina

No. 19 Oklahoma State vs. No. 7 Texas: Big 12 championship in Arlington, Texas

No. 25 SMU at No. 17 Tulane: AAC championship in New Orleans