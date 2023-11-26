Open Extended Reactions

Colorado lost a commitment Sunday from ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Antwann Hill, the No. 3 QB in the 2025 class.

Hill committed to the Buffaloes on Oct. 20, a massive win for coach Deion Sanders and his staff at the time. When he initially committed to Colorado, Hill said he was planning to reclassify to the 2024 class and enroll early at the school. That changed, however, after having some conversations with his family. Hill will now stay in the 2025 class and is reopening his recruitment.

"Colorado is still a top priority for me," Hill told ESPN. "I really just want to take the process slower and make sure I'm making the right decision for me and my family at the end of the day. I'm going to get back out there on the market and make the right decision."

Hill said Colorado is still in it, but he wants to see Texas A&M, Michigan, LSU, Louisville, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Alabama and Ole Miss before making another decision. He will try to visit Louisville in December, but he doesn't have specific dates set up for any schools.

Given his size at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, and his ability, Hill should have plenty of options and suitors trying to keep him away from Colorado. As a sophomore in 2022, Hill threw for 3,663 yards, 40 touchdowns and three interceptions. He threw for 2,732 yards, 31 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

He is the second ESPN Jr. 300 recruit to decommit from Colorado in the 2025 class, along with wide receiver Winston Watkins, who decommitted Nov. 12. With Hill and Watkins out of the class, Colorado has just one commitment in the 2025 cycle.