Utah quarterback Nate Johnson intends to enter the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining, he told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

As starter Cam Rising was still dealing with an injury from the end of last season, Bryson Barnes began the season as Utah's starter. Johnson was the backup. Johnson eventually beat out Barnes for the starting job, only to be benched for Barnes again.

Johnson finished the season with 499 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions, as well as 235 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in the eight games he played in.

The announcement to enter the transfer portal comes only days after Rising announced he will return to Utah for a seventh season and will likely be the starter if healthy.

With Johnson transferring, Utah has now seen cornerbacks Kenzel Lawler and Faybian Marks, and safety Jadon Pearson enter the transfer portal.