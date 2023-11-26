Open Extended Reactions

Texas A&M is in deep discussions with Duke's Mike Elko to make him the school's next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Elko addressed the potential move with his Duke team at a team meeting on Sunday and told them some clarity would come in the next 24 hours. Sources told ESPN that a deal could be finalized as early as Sunday night.

Elko is a former Texas A&M defensive coordinator, who left there two years ago to take the Duke head coaching job. Elko was the coordinator for some of Texas A&M's best recent seasons, including the 9-1 season in 2020 that culminated with an Orange Bowl victory.

Since Elko's departure after the 2021 season, A&M's performance has dipped on the field. They went 12-12 the last two years, which is why the school paid a record $76 million buyout to fire coach Jimbo Fisher. That buyout is not subject to offset or mitigation and is by far the biggest in the history of the sport.

Elko immediately showed his chops as a head coach, authoring one of the sport's biggest turnarounds upon landing the Duke job in the 2022 season. Duke went 9-4 in Elko's first season after he inherited a team that had gone 3-9 the year before.

This year, Elko established himself as a candidate for a higher-profile job when Duke opened the season with a 28-7 win at No. 9 Clemson. The Blue Devils began the season 4-0 before losing to Notre Dame at home, a game where star quarterback Riley Leonard got injured in the fourth quarter.

From there, Duke's trajectory changed and the team finished 7-5 and will be going to a bowl game for the second-consecutive season.

He takes over an A&M program that's struggled to maximize its monetary and talent resources. The school hasn't won a league title since 1998 and hasn't played in the conference title game since entering the SEC in 2012.

Elko is a defensive coach by trade, and he's worked at places over the years -- Bowling Green, Wake Forest, Fordham -- where he's learned to maximize the resources available. He clearly did that at Duke, as the program had dipped under David Cutcliffe and he brought on a wholesale change without a significant personnel overhaul.