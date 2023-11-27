Utah uses their defense and ground game to take down Colorado 23-17 at home. (1:36)

Open Extended Reactions

Colorado lost its second quarterback recruit in as many days Monday, when Danny O'Neil decommitted from the Buffaloes' 2024 class.

O'Neil is a three-star recruit out of Indianapolis who chose Colorado over offers from Northwestern, Kentucky, Illinois, West Virginia, Syracuse, Cincinnati and a handful of other programs. The Buffaloes' staff lost a commitment Sunday from ESPN Junior 300 quarterback Antwann Hill, the No. 46 prospect in the 2025 class.

With O'Neil decommitting, Colorado has just eight high school commitments in the 2024 class weeks away from the early signing period starting Dec. 20. He is the second decommitment from the 2024 class in November for Colorado, after offensive lineman Talan Chandler left the class Nov. 19.

Coach Deion Sanders and his staff still have three ESPN 300 commitments in the 2024 cycle: athletes Aaron Butler and Kamron Mikell and defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain.