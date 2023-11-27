Open Extended Reactions

Mississippi State starting quarterback Will Rogers entered his name in the transfer portal Monday.

Rogers posted a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, after the Bulldogs' loss to Ole Miss, thanking his teammates and coaches and the fans for his time at the university.

Mississippi State coach Zach Arnett was fired on Nov. 13, and Jeff Lebby was announced as his replacement Sunday. Lebby is joining from Oklahoma, where he was the offensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Rogers appeared in every game for Mississippi State during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but his playing time this year was cut short because of an injury.

In eight games this season, Rogers threw for 1,626 yards and 12 touchdowns with four interceptions.