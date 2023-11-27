Open Extended Reactions

Kansas State quarterback Will Howard, who helped the team to a Big 12 title in 2022 and started games in each of the past four seasons, entered the transfer portal Monday as a graduate.

Howard led Kansas State with 2,643 passing yards and 24 touchdowns with eight interceptions this season, completing 61.3% of his passes. After sharing time with Adrian Martinez to begin the 2022 season, he emerged as the Wildcats' top quarterback for their run to the conference title. Howard, who will have one year of eligibility left, has 5,786 career passing yards with 48 touchdowns -- a team record -- and 25 interceptions, as well as 934 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns.

The Downingtown, Pennsylvania, native started the final seven games of his true freshman season in 2020, had three starts in 2021 and then five last season. Howard had uneven results for stretches this season, and freshman Avery Johnson emerged as a viable option alongside him, adding six rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns for the Wildcats (8-4). Johnson would be in line to start for Kansas State in 2024.

ESPN rated Howard as a three-star recruit in the 2020 class.