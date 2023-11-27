Open Extended Reactions

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday that he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Shapen has at least one year of eligibility remaining and will be immediately eligible at his next stop.

He started 23 games for the Bears and said he is looking to compete for a starting job at a winning program.

This season, in eight games, he completed 61.7% of his pass attempts for 2,188 yards for 13 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

He is a career 63.7% passer, throwing for 5,574 yards with 36 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.