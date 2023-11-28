Open Extended Reactions

Syracuse is targeting Georgia defensive assistant Fran Brown for its head-coaching vacancy, sources told ESPN on Monday night, confirming a report.

Brown, 41, has coached Georgia's defensive backs the past two seasons after holding similar roles at Rutgers, Temple and Baylor. The New Jersey native has extensive ties to the Northeast and has recruited the region throughout his career. Brown, who twice served as a Temple assistant, was a top candidate for the school's head-coaching vacancy in late 2021. Georgia is set to face Alabama on Saturday in the SEC championship game.

Syracuse fired Dino Babers on Nov. 19 after eight seasons with the school. Tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile is serving as the team's interim coach for its upcoming bowl appearance.

The school has considered several candidates with head-coaching or coordinator experience, including current head coaches Bob Chesney (Holy Cross) and Jason Candle (Toledo), and Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White, according to sources.

The Athletic first reported Brown as the top target for Syracuse.